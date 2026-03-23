Allergy season in Richmond is bad; why experts say it's more severe this year

RICHMOND, Va. — Seasonal allergies are hitting harder and lasting longer than ever before. A new report from the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America ranks Richmond in the top 20 allergy capitals in the country.

Nearly one in four adults and one in five children now suffer from seasonal allergies.

Researchers blame climate change and higher carbon dioxide levels for boosting pollen production.

Experts say milder winters and longer growing seasons mean there is more opportunity for pollen to stay in the air.

CVS pharmacy district leader Tyler Liebegott said allergy symptoms can also mimic more serious diseases like the flu.

"You can have the stuffiness, the congested nasal and sinus cavities," Liebegott said. "You can have the watery eyes; you can have fatigue. The biggest differentiation is going to be the fever. If you have a fever and you're running a fever, you're going to want to give your doctor a call."

Liebegott shared helpful tips for reducing allergy symptoms, including starting to take an antihistamine or using a nasal spray before the pollen count gets too high. Other tips include keeping windows closed in homes and cars, showering after outdoor activity and wearing a mask during high pollen times.

"It's common that if the more exposed you are, the more symptoms you're going to feel," Liebegott said. "Anything that we can do to reduce that, deep cleaning your house, opening up your HVAC or your filters and things like that. Humidifiers can really help as well to just really bring moisture into your sinus passages as well and help you clean out the sinus and nasal cavities."

Before taking any medication, Liebegott encourages people to talk with a pharmacist.

If allergy symptoms impact quality of life, like causing a loss of sleep or focus, experts say it might be time to consider making an appointment with an allergist. There are medications that can train the immune system not to overreact to allergens.

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