Prince George County teacher found guilty of falsely reporting rape, judge suspends all jail time

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — A Prince George County teacher has been found guilty of falsely reporting a crime to police.

A judge convicted Alisha Ferrell of concocting a hoax about a frightening attack and sentenced her to 12 months behind bars. The judge suspended all jail time.

Ferrell claimed in 2024 that she had been raped in a trailer park while on her way to a student home visit.

A co-worker whom she called for help found her covered in blood in Scott Park and called 911. However, court records show Ferrell made it all up and used costume Halloween blood to stage the scene.

Investigators say Ferrell later admitted she staged the crime for "attention" and due to being "lonely."

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