Former Virginia teacher temporarily loses license after faking rape

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — A former Prince George County early childhood education teacher's case has been adjudicated after admitting she fabricated a story about being sexually assaulted.

Alisha Ferrell lost her teaching license for one year and was ordered to pay $2,997 in restitution to the Prince George Police department as part of a plea deal she agreed to Monday.

The Commonwealth said she would also be responsible for paying for the physical evidence recovery kit (PERK) that was administered if they get billed for that.

Police say they devoted numerous man hours investigating after Ferrell claimed in October 2024 that she had been raped in a trailer park while on her way to a student home visit.

A co-worker whom she called for help found her covered in blood in Scott Park and called 911.

However, court records show Ferrell made it all up and used costume Halloween blood to stage the scene.

Investigators say Ferrell later admitted she staged the crime for "attention" and due to being "lonely."

As part of the plea agreement, Ferrell will have to complete 25 hours of community service, undergo random drug and alcohol testing, and attend counseling.

The Commonwealth will consider dismissing her charge in a year contingent on good behavior and fulfilling the agreement.

Ferrell had misdemeanor assault and battery charges filed against her dropped in 2022.

