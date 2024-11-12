Virginia teacher arrested after 911 call: 'I don't want my kid around her'

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — A teacher in Prince George County has been charged with making a false police report after claiming she was abducted, zip-tied, and sexually assaulted. Alisha Ferrell, an early childhood education teacher at Beazley Elementary School, reported the alleged attack to authorities on October 11.

Ferrell told investigators she had become lost on her way to a home visit and ended up in a mobile home community.

There she claimed that a man in a white van grabbed her, tied her hands with zip ties, and sexually assaulted her before releasing her.

Ferrell said she then drove to Scott Park, where she contacted a co-worker for help. The co-worker, who later called 911, said Ferrell was covered in blood when they arrived.

However, nearly a week later, Ferrell admitted to fabricating the entire story.

She confessed to police that the blood on her clothing was fake Halloween blood and that she had zip-tied herself.

According to authorities, Ferrell said she staged the assault for "attention" because she was feeling "lonely."

"It's sad, because we really liked her. We were thankful for her,” a mother, who asked not to be identified, told CBS 6. “She did a lot for our special needs daughter. So to hear that she has her own inner demons, it's hard because you know that she's working with children who have a learning disability, delay, whatever it may be. I hope that she gets the help she deserves. I hope she seeks it.”

Ferrell also reportedly communicated about the false attack using a fake phone number and pretended to be her non-existent husband.

In addition, sources revealed that earlier in the year, she had falsely claimed to be pregnant with twins.

"My reaction is just surprised...when I found out who it was, the anger dissipated to shock and then just disappointment that she could do that," the mother told CBS 6 when she learned about the incident. "I hope that she gets better, but I don't want my kid around her alone."

Following her arrest, Ferrell was placed on administrative leave by the Prince George County School System.

The district sent an email to Beazley Elementary parents notifying them of the situation.

A spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Education confirmed that the school system had reported the incident to authorities as soon as they became aware of the false claims.

Despite the charges, Ferrell still holds an active teaching license with the Virginia Department of Education.

Charles Maranzano, the retired superintendent of Dinwiddie County Schools, expressed concern over Ferrell’s continued ability to teach.

“One does not need a conviction, as you know, when we have a person who is demonstrating very unstable behavior, as in this particular case, you certainly do not want that person working with children," he said. "So it would behoove the Department of Ed to pull the license that would protect any school division in Virginia from hiring a person who has a record.”

“An alert was placed on the license, so other divisions would be aware if they tried to hire her, and the VDOE is tracking the case through the court system,” said VDOE spokesperson Todd Reid.

Ferrell is scheduled to appear in court on January 13, 2025.

Police noted that significant resources were devoted to investigating the false report, including stopping several vans in the area while searching for the alleged assailant.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

