Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
WTVR.COM Franchise Crumb FAVICON 300X300 2026 New Keeper Color

Local

Actions

Man dies in Nottoway County crash, Virginia State Police say

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on April 29, 2026
Virginia State Police Night (Generic)
Posted

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. — A man died after a crash in Nottoway County over the weekend, according to the Virginia State Police.

A news release from police says the crash happened at 5:53 p.m. Sunday on Lewiston Plank Road, half a mile south of Lone Pine Road.

A 1997 Nissan Pathfinder was heading north when police say the driver lost control of the vehicle. The driver then overcorrected, ran off the road and struck a tree.

The driver, Alex Lamont Mahan, 48, of Burkeville, was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

VSP is still investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Email tributes or memories of Alex Mahan to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather-Authority-all-mets-480x360.jpg

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to Keep You Ahead of the Storm

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone