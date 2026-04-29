Man dies in Nottoway County crash, Virginia State Police say

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. — A man died after a crash in Nottoway County over the weekend, according to the Virginia State Police.

A news release from police says the crash happened at 5:53 p.m. Sunday on Lewiston Plank Road, half a mile south of Lone Pine Road.

A 1997 Nissan Pathfinder was heading north when police say the driver lost control of the vehicle. The driver then overcorrected, ran off the road and struck a tree.

The driver, Alex Lamont Mahan, 48, of Burkeville, was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

VSP is still investigating the crash.



This is a developing story. Email tributes or memories of Alex Mahan to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

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