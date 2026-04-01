Henrico 12-year-old writes guide on smartphone safety for kids

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A 12-year-old author from Glen Allen is making it his mission to educate his peers about phone safety and responsibility by publishing a new book.

Aiden Ali wrote "Before You Get a Phone" as a guide to help kids and parents navigate one of today's biggest parenting decisions. Instead of simply asking for a cell phone, the 12-year-old started researching, thinking, and writing about the responsibilities, challenges, and important decisions that come with having a smartphone.

WTVR Aiden Ali

"When is the right time to get one?" Ali said.

That question inspired him to write the book, which he finished just weeks before his birthday earlier this month. Ali said his book is not about convincing parents to get kids his age a phone, but rather about helping families who struggle with the topic.

"Have normal conversations," Ali said. "Chapter Nine, deciding whether a kid should have a phone, should not be one sided. Parents and kids should talk openly about it."

In the book, Ali tackles real issues kids face today, including excessive screen time, social media pressure, and online dangers like scams and hacking. He draws on his own experiences with technology to teach these lessons in responsibility.

WTVR Before You Get a Phone

"I use an iPad, I use a computer, and sometimes I get off of topic or not topic, I lose focus, and I go to other websites, play games, sometimes watch videos when I should be doing my work. And that also helped me realize why the book was for smart choices," Ali said.

Ali said the writing process was challenging but rewarding.

"The writing part, that was a bit hard. I had to think that through, like a lot, but eventually it all came through as I started writing more and more," Ali said.

By combining his interest in technology with real-life concerns, Ali hopes his book can spark open conversations at home and encourage his peers to think first and use technology wisely.

"Be careful about how you use your smartphones," Ali said.

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