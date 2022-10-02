Man shot at Southside apartment complex has died, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man shot multiple times at a Richmond apartment complex several weeks ago has died of his injuries, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Police were called to the 2300 block of Afton Avenue on the city's Southside around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11.

Video from the scene showed crime scene tape and multiple evidence markers in the grass in front of several units.

The victim was hospitalized at VCU Medical Center.

Neither police nor the young man's family have released his name.

The death marks Richmond's 44th murder of 2022 and 191 people have been shot in the city this year, according to Crime Insider sources.

If you have information about the case that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.