Man shot multiple times at Southside apartment complex, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man was shot multiple times at a Richmond apartment complex Sunday night, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Those sources said the shooting happened along the 2300 block of Afton Avenue on the city's Southside around 8:30 p.m.

The victim's injuries were described as life-threatening, according to those Crime Insider sources.

Video from the scene showed crime scene tape and multiple evidence markers in the grass in front of several units.

WTVR CBS 6 has reached out to Richmond Police and we will update this story when we hear back.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.