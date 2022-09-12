Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Man shot multiple times at Southside apartment complex, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Crime Insider: Man shot multiple times at Southside apartment complex
Posted at 11:51 PM, Sep 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-11 23:51:38-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man was shot multiple times at a Richmond apartment complex Sunday night, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Those sources said the shooting happened along the 2300 block of Afton Avenue on the city's Southside around 8:30 p.m.

The victim's injuries were described as life-threatening, according to those Crime Insider sources.

Video from the scene showed crime scene tape and multiple evidence markers in the grass in front of several units.

WTVR CBS 6 has reached out to Richmond Police and we will update this story when we hear back.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

📱More Richmond news from WTVR.com

Memorial stair climb honors 9/11 firefighters: 'It's really hard' Adopting an Envigo beagle: ‘She’s just the best dog’ Scattered storms possible on Monday 'Cameron’s Dream:' Thousands run in Speak Up 5K for mental health awareness A humid weekend with some showers around Richmond FBI runs 5,000 laps for 9/11 victims: 'It's really important' Speak Up 5K hopes to ease mental health stigma: 'There were no warning signs' Momentum builds to transform Broad Street: 'We're excited' Parents plead for help catching the people who killed their children This may be the source of that smoky smell near your home

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone