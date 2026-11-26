RICHMOND, Va. — For one local family, the emphasis this Thanksgiving was on the giving.

The Scott family extended its annual Thanksgiving tradition beyond its own dinner table this year, serving meals to people in the community and carrying on a family legacy of generosity.

For Abel Booker, the invitation came unexpectedly.

“I was walking by here, and the lady called me to come in here to eat a Thanksgiving, and I appreciate that,” Booker said.

For the Scott family, moments like that were exactly what the day was about.

“We are a family that gathers together every year, and when we came up with this idea, we said, ‘You know what? This was going to be this year that we're going to do something for the community. We eat every day. Some people don't,’” Wanda Scott said.

Scott said the inspiration behind the family’s generosity comes from a lesson taught by her mother: Giving should not be reserved for the holidays.

“She was a lady of giving, and it wasn't just for the holidays. She gave every day, whether it was her time, whether it was vegetables from the garden, she was just a giver, and that's something this family we didn't have to learn that because it's instilled in us,” Scott said.

That lesson has been passed down through generations, and the family is now putting it into practice in its own way.

For the Scotts, Thanksgiving is not just about reflecting on what they have. It is also about what they can give to someone else.

“I'm thankful for being present, being able to bring positivity into someone else's life. I'm very thankful,” another Scott family member said.

Sometimes, making a difference in someone’s day can be as simple as offering them a seat at the table.

The Scott family said they hope to continue the new tradition next Thanksgiving after seeing how many people showed up this year despite the rainy weather.



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