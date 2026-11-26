FORT LEE, Va. — For many young soldiers at Fort Lee, Thanksgiving marked another first in their Army careers: their first holiday away from home.

But what awaited them at Thanksgiving dinner came as a surprise.

As soldiers lined up for their holiday meal, officers and non-commissioned officers were on the other side of the serving line, dishing out food as part of a longstanding Army Thanksgiving tradition.

“Honestly, it was a big surprise,” Pfc. Rubi Egurrola Dorado said.

Private Isabella Fox was surprised, too, while Private James Eastman said he was “absolutely blown away.”

“I did not expect officers to be serving today,” Eastman said.

For Fox, suddenly coming face-to-face with Army leadership added a little pressure to the occasion.

“I was kind of nervous. I didn’t want to say the wrong thing,” she said.

Eastman, however, said he appreciated the opportunity.

“It was great to have that interaction,” he said.

Maj. Gen. Sean Davis said Thanksgiving carries a special meaning in the Army, particularly for soldiers far from their loved ones.

“It’s something special about a Thanksgiving with our soldiers,” Davis said. “It’s our family away from home, if you will.”

A Thanksgiving feast away from home

The people serving the meal weren't the only surprise.

Soldiers were greeted by a Thanksgiving feast, complete with holiday favorites including mashed potatoes and collard greens.

“I saw the food and said, ‘Thank God,’” Egurrola Dorado said.

Eastman had an equally enthusiastic reaction: “The spread is insane.”

For Fox, the meal provided something especially important on a holiday away from her family: a taste of home.

“I love the food,” she said. “It’s like being home because I called home before I came here and they were actually cooking and they were telling me what they were making.”

Fox said the Fort Lee meal was similar to her family's Thanksgiving dinner and “tastes almost like what my grandma would make.”

A tradition soldiers remember for years

For more experienced soldiers, watching the younger troops celebrate Thanksgiving brought back memories of their own first holidays in the Army.

Staff Sgt. Joneisha Sams remembers spending her first Army Thanksgiving in Stuttgart, Germany.

“I’m a young private, first time being away from home,” Sams recalled. “It was my first time out of Georgia, actually.”

Davis remembered spending his first Army Thanksgiving at Fort Campbell while serving as a lieutenant in the 101st Airborne Division. Staff Sgt. Shannon Fountain spent hers in Kaiserslautern, Germany.

Those lasting memories are part of why the Army's Thanksgiving tradition remains meaningful.

“A lot of the soldiers that we have right now are quite a few 17-, 18-year-olds and it’s their first time away from home,” Fountain said. “So it’s already a difficult challenge for them. This will be a good experience for them.”

For the soldiers experiencing the tradition for the first time, the meal appeared to do exactly that.

“It’s nice, especially when you’re feeling homesick, to have a little bit of home,” Fox said.

Eastman described it simply as a “good day, even though I’m away from my family.”

And for Egurrola Dorado?

“Amazing day,” she said.

For these troops, the Army's Thanksgiving tradition may no longer be a surprise, but their first Thanksgiving serving their country is now a memory they can carry with them.

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