5 people shot, including critically injured teen, in Richmond, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. -- Five people were shot, including a teenager who was critically injured, in a Richmond neighborhood Sunday afternoon, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Richmond Police were called to the 1300 block of Jennie Scher Road for a report of a shooting just before 3:20 p.m.

Crime Insider sources told Burkett that five people were shot, including a teenager.

The teenage victim has life-threatening injuries, according to those sources.

No additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip. If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.