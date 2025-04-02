Chesterfield Restaurant Week begins this Friday: 'So many great local restaurants'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — More than 50 restaurants, wineries, breweries and dessert shops are taking part in the second annual Chesterfield Restaurant Week starting this Friday.

“We’ve got so many great local restaurants here in Chesterfield and this is an exciting way to showcase many of them,” Chesterfield's Sports, Visitation and Entertainment Director J.C. Poma said. “Chesterfield Restaurant Week is just one event in part of an ongoing effort to showcase the county as a great place to live, work, play and stay.”

The 10-day celebration, presented by CBS 6 in coordination with the Chesterfield Chamber of Commerce and Experience Chesterfield, is Friday, April 4 through Sunday, April 13.

A portion of the event's proceeds will benefit the Chesterfield Food Bank Outreach Center.

"Last year, people across Chesterfield County and their favorite local restaurants came together and donated over 44,000 meals to families in need here at Chesterfield Food Bank Outreach Center," Chesterfield Food Bank Outreach Center Executive Director Kim Hill said.

Click here for a complete list of participating restaurants.

