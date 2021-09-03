COVID-19 in Virginia: 23,500+ new cases reported this week; 57% of Virginians now fully vaccinated

RICHMOND, Va. -- In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the COVID-19 pandemic and on-going vaccination efforts, WTVR.com will update this post weekly with statistics from the Virginia Department of Health.

COVID-19 IN VIRGINIA (Scroll to bottom for U.S. stats)

Positive COVID-19 Cases Since Start of Pandemic: 778,167 (+23,515 from last Friday)

People Hospitalized Since Start of Pandemic: 34,026 (+682 from last Friday)

COVID-19-Linked Deaths Since Start of Pandemic: 11,899 (+130 from last Friday)

Total Tests: 11,730,900 (+298,974 from last Friday)

All Health Districts Current 7-Day Positivity Rate Total: 9.6% (Down from 10.1% last Friday)

People Vaccinated with at least One Dose: 5,496,985 (+45,410 from last Sunday)

% of Population with at least One Dose: 64.4% (Up from 63.9% last Sunday)

People Fully Vaccinated: 4,865,834 (+42,816 from last Sunday)

% of Population Fully Vaccinated: 57.0% (Up from 55.5% on last Sunday)

NOTE: This update data is provided from the Virginia Department of Health daily at 10 a.m. Officials said their cutoff for data is 5 p.m. the previous day. (Cases/testing data is now available Monday-Friday while vaccination data is updated seven days a week.) Get the latest charts and updated numbers from VDH here.

TRACKING COVID IN VIRGINIA: WEEK-BY-WEEK COMPARISON

Week of Aug. 30 - Sept. 3

Positive COVID-19 Cases : +23,515

People Hospitalized: +682

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +130

Week of Aug. 23-27

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +20,573

People Hospitalized: +674

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +122

Week of Aug. 16-20

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +16,253

People Hospitalized: 3+577

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +48

Week of Aug. 9-13

Positive COVID-19 Case: +13,162

People Hospitalized: +465

COVID-19-Linked Deaths : +41

Week of Aug. 2-6

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +10,280

People Hospitalized: +292

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +26

Week of July 26-30

Positive COVID-19 Casesc: +6,084

People Hospitalized: +269

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +32

Week of July 19-23

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +3,801

People Hospitalized: +131

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +23

Week of July 12-16

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,826

People Hospitalized: +145

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +27

Week of July 5-9

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,601

People Hospitalized: +158

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +23

Week of June 28-July 2

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,243

People Hospitalized: +268

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +30

Week of June 21-25

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,180

People Hospitalized: +48

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +46

Week of June 14-18

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +905

People Hospitalized: +148

COVID-19-Linked Deaths : +44

Week of June 7-11

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,003

People Hospitalized : +211

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +71