COVID-19 in Virginia: 20,500+ new cases reported this week; 56.2% of Virginians now fully vaccinated

RICHMOND, Va. -- In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the COVID-19 pandemic and on-going vaccination efforts, WTVR.com will update this post weekly with statistics from the Virginia Department of Health.
COVID-19 IN VIRGINIA (Scroll to bottom for U.S. stats)
Positive COVID-19 Cases Since Start of Pandemic: 754,652 (+20,573 from last Friday)
People Hospitalized Since Start of Pandemic: 33,344 (+674 from last Friday)
COVID-19-Linked Deaths Since Start of Pandemic: 11,769 (+122 from last Friday)
Total Tests: 11,431,926 (+250,667 from last Friday)
All Health Districts Current 7-Day Positivity Rate Total: 10.1% (Up from 9.7% last Friday)
People Vaccinated with at least One Dose: 5,426,872 (+48,620 from last Sunday)
People Fully Vaccinated: 4,799,765 (+41,299 from last Sunday)
% of Population Fully Vaccinated: 56.2% (Up from 55.8% on last Friday)
Click here for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia
NOTE: This update data is provided from the Virginia Department of Health daily at 10 a.m. Officials said their cutoff for data is 5 p.m. the previous day. (Cases/testing data is now available Monday-Friday while vaccination data is updated seven days a week.) Get the latest charts and updated numbers from VDH here.
VACCINATE VIRGINIA: Virginians age 12+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Register for the COVID-19 vaccine on the Vaccinate Virginia website or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343). You can also search for specific vaccines as well as which ones are available near you via the Vaccine Finder website.
VACCINE SUPPLY USAGE
