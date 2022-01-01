COVID-19 in Virginia: 69,100+ new cases reported this week; 67.6% of Virginians now fully vaccinated

RICHMOND, Va. -- In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the COVID-19 pandemic and on-going vaccination efforts, WTVR.com will update this post weekly with statistics from the Virginia Department of Health.

COVID-19 IN VIRGINIA (Scroll to bottom for U.S. stats)

Positive COVID-19 Cases Since Start of Pandemic: 1,118,518 (+69,182 from last Friday)

People Hospitalized Since Start of Pandemic: 41,862 (+1,516 from last Friday)

COVID-19-Linked Deaths Since Start of Pandemic: 15,587 (+293 from last Friday)

TESTING

Total Tests: 15,922,911 (282,707 from last Friday)

All Health Districts Current 7-Day Positivity Rate Total: 21.1% (Up from 11.4% last Friday)

VACCINATIONS (Data not yet updated for this week

People Vaccinated with at least One Dose: 6,598,615 (+38,349 from last Sunday)

% of Population with at least One Dose: 77.3% (Up from 76.9% last Sunday)

% of 18+ Population with at least One Dose: 88.7% (Updated from 88.3% last Sunday)

People Fully Vaccinated: 5,771,230 (+23,677 from last Sunday)

% of Population Fully Vaccinated: 67.6% (Up 67.3% from last Sunday)

% of 18+ Population Fully Vaccinated: 78.1% (Change from 77.9% last Sunday)

People Fully Vaccinated with Booster/Third Dose: 2,044,402 (+100,479 from last Sunday)

NOTE: This update data is provided from the Virginia Department of Health daily at 10 a.m. Officials said their cutoff for data is 5 p.m. the previous day. (Cases/testing data is now available Monday-Friday while vaccination data is updated seven days a week.) Get the latest charts and updated numbers from VDH here.

VACCINATE VIRGINIA: Virginians age 5+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Register for the COVID-19 vaccine on the Vaccinate Virginia website or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343). You can also search for specific vaccines as well as which ones are available near you via the Vaccine Finder website.

TRACKING COVID IN VIRGINIA: WEEK-BY-WEEK COMPARISON

Week of Dec. 25-31

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +69,182

People Hospitalized: +1,516

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +293

Week of Dec. 18-24

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +35,946

People Hospitalized: +383

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +211

Week of Dec. 11-17

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +19,321

People Hospitalized: -383*

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +188

Week of Dec. 4-10

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +17,470

People Hospitalized: +459

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +142

Week of Nov. 27-Dec. 3

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +12,860

People Hospitalized: +316

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +118

Week of Nov. 20-26

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +10,279

People Hospitalized: -113*

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +143

Week of Nov. 13-19

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +10,623

People Hospitalized: +277

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +171

Week of Nov. 6-12

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +9,295

People Hospitalized: +310

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +196

Week of Oct. 30-Nov. 5

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +8,771

People Hospitalized: +380

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +218

Week of Oct. 23-29

Positive COVID-19 Cases : +10,016

People Hospitalized: +448

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +239

Week of Oct. 16-22

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +11,817

People Hospitalized: +502

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +277

Week of Oct. 9-15

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +14,779

People Hospitalized: +503

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +316

Week of Oct. 4-8

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +18,831

People Hospitalized: +553

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +269

Week of Sept. 27-Oct. 1

Positive COVID-19 Cases : +19,463

People Hospitalized: +579

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +295

Week of Sept. 20-24

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +22,668

People Hospitalized: +718

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +269

Week of Sept. 13-17

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +25,370

People Hospitalized: +718

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +233

Week of Sept. 6-10

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +23,660

People Hospitalized: +670

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +137

Week of Aug. 30 - Sept. 3

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +23,515

People Hospitalized: +682

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +130

Week of Aug. 23-27

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +20,573

People Hospitalized: +674

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +122

Week of Aug. 16-20

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +16,253

People Hospitalized: +577

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +48

Week of Aug. 9-13

Positive COVID-19 Case: +13,162

People Hospitalized: +465

COVID-19-Linked Deaths : +41

Week of Aug. 2-6

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +10,280

People Hospitalized: +292

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +26

Week of July 26-30

Positive COVID-19 Casesc: +6,084

People Hospitalized: +269

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +32

Week of July 19-23

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +3,801

People Hospitalized: +131

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +23

Week of July 12-16

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,826

People Hospitalized: +145

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +27

Week of July 5-9

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,601

People Hospitalized: +158

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +23

Week of June 28-July 2

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,243

People Hospitalized: +268

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +30

Week of June 21-25

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,180

People Hospitalized: +48

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +46

Week of June 14-18

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +905

People Hospitalized: +148

COVID-19-Linked Deaths : +44

Week of June 7-11

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,003

People Hospitalized: +211

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +71

*Officials with the Office of Epidemiology said ongoing Quality assurance (QA), which is conducted on all COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, is the reason for the decrease in the number of hospitalizations.

"Data quality assurance is currently occurring for all previously reported and current cases, hospitalizations, and death amongst various localities," officials wrote. "This past week, we have seen a large decrease in hospitalizations due to QA in the Eastern Region. Specifically in Norfolk, Newport News, Virginia Beach, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Hampton and Chesapeake. On November 23, Fairfax completed a bulk QA of 200 hospitalizations."

Officials also stressed that "all data are considered preliminary and subject to change." Read more on that here.