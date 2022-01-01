County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw biggest spikes last week

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 69,182 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 282,707 total tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 1,118,518.

As of Friday's update, 41,862 (+1,516 from the Friday before) people had been hospitalized and 15,587 (+293) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.

These localities saw the biggest jumps (200 or more) in COVID-19 cases last week (Dec. 25-31) :

Central Virginia

Henrico 42,631 ( +3,013 )

Chesterfield 48,029 ( +2,899 )

Richmond City 29,694 ( +2,038 )

Hanover 14,552 ( +795 )

Petersburg 5,737 ( +316 )

Louisa 4,209 ( +244 )

Colonial Heights 3,095 ( +203 )

Hampton Roads

Virginia Beach 58,611 ( +3,364 )

Chesapeake 33,380 ( +1,663 )

Norfolk 27,953 ( +1,385 )

Newport News 23,673 ( +1,304 )

Hampton 17,525 ( +995 )

Portsmouth 14,523 (+ 842 )

Suffolk 12,561 ( +629 )

James City 8,583 ( +550 )

York 6,483 ( +341 )

Isle of Wight 5,097 ( +214 )

Northern Virginia

Fairfax 116,752 ( +10,248 )

Prince William 67,877 ( +5,101 )

Loudoun 44,607 ( +3,641 )

Arlington 26,170 ( +2,470 )

Stafford 20,210 ( +1,277 )

Spotsylvania 18,742 ( +995 )

Alexandria 18,480 ( +983 )

Manassas City 6,346 ( +448 )

Additional Localities

Fauquier 9,137 ( +655 )

Frederick 14,580 ( +649 )

Roanoke County 14,245 ( +544 )

Albemarle 9,744 ( +511 )

Lynchburg 13,205 ( +486 )

Augusta 12,068 ( +454 )

Culpeper 8,139 ( +429 )

Roanoke City 14,290 ( +428 )

Charlottesville 6,225 ( +295 )

Montgomery 13,097 ( +284 )

Bedford 11,447 ( +276 )

Orange 4,698 ( +267 )

Shenandoah 7,920 ( +247 )

Warren 6,334 ( +247 )

Franklin County 7,387 ( +240 )

Rockingham 10,750 ( +239 )

Fredericksburg 3,691 ( +231 )

Tazewell 6,903 ( +221 )

Campbell 8,364 ( +215 )

Danville 7,029 ( +203 )

City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases (Dec. 25-31)

Accomack 4,545 ( +129 )

Albemarle 9,744 ( +511 )

Alexandria 18,480 ( +983 )

Alleghany 2,512 ( +43 )

Amelia 1,743 ( +56 )

Amherst 4,894 ( +104 )

Appomattox 2,727 ( +66 )

Arlington 26,170 ( +2,470 )

Augusta 12,068 ( +454 )

Bath 582 ( +26 )

Bedford 11,447 ( +276 )

Bland 1,185 ( +18 )

Botetourt 4,825 ( +178 )

Bristol 2,718 ( +48 )

Brunswick 1,930 ( +36 )

Buchanan 3,110 ( +54 )

Buckingham 2,882 ( +28 )

Buena Vista City 1,511 ( +26 )

Campbell 8,364 ( +215 )

Caroline 4,847 ( +158 )

Carroll 4,745 ( +92 )

Charles City 829 ( +36 )

Charlotte 1,535 ( +36 )

Charlottesville 6,225 ( +295 )

Chesapeake 33,380 ( +1,663 )

Chesterfield 48,029 ( +2,899 )

Clarke 1,827 ( +107 )

Colonial Heights 3,095 ( +203 )

Covington 818 ( +10 )

Craig 761 ( +31 )

Culpeper 8,139 ( +429 )

Cumberland 850 ( +35 )

Danville 7,029 ( +203 )

Dickenson 2,222 ( +70 )

Dinwiddie 3,735 ( +96 )

Emporia 887 ( +31 )

Essex 1,498 ( +86 )

Fairfax 116,752 ( +10,248 )

Fairfax City 1,329 ( +118 )

Falls Church 984 ( +135 )

Fauquier 9,137 ( +655 )

Floyd 1,790 ( +56 )

Fluvanna 3,328 ( +143 )

Franklin City 1,784 ( +39 )

Franklin County 7,387 ( +240 )

Frederick 14,580 ( +649 )

Fredericksburg 3,691 ( +231 )

Galax 1,758 ( +20 )

Giles 2,612 ( +44 )

Gloucester 4,493 ( +203 )

Goochland 2,569 ( +162 )

Grayson 2,612 ( +49 )

Greene 2,647 ( +119 )

Greensville 2,076 ( +64 )

Halifax 4,569 ( +149 )

Hampton 17,525 ( +995 )

Hanover 14,552 ( +795 )

Harrisonburg 9,119 ( +186 )

Henrico 42,631 ( +3,013 )

Henry 7,733 ( +195 )

Highland 234 ( +10 )

Hopewell 4,160 ( +199 )

Isle of Wight 5,097 ( +214 )

James City 8,583 ( +550 )

King and Queen 755 ( +31 )

King George 3,348 ( +167 )

King William 2,491 ( +130 )

Lancaster 1,195 ( +51 )

Lee 4,146 ( +65 )

Lexington 1,739 ( +53 )

Loudoun 44,607 ( +3,641 )

Louisa 4,209 ( +244 )

Lunenburg 1,311 ( +31 )

Lynchburg 13,205 ( +486 )

Madison 1,355 ( +82 )

Manassas City 6,346 ( +448 )

Manassas Park 1,319 ( +13 )

Martinsville 2,391 ( +49 )

Mathews 1,014 ( +32 )

Mecklenburg 3,827 ( +86 )

Middlesex 1,132 ( +49 )

Montgomery 13,097 ( +284 )

Nelson 1,726 ( +75 )

New Kent 2,956 ( +132 )

Newport News 23,673 ( +1,304 )

Norfolk 27,953 ( +1,385 )

Northampton 1,263 ( +35 )

Northumberland 1,400 ( +82 )

Norton 768 ( +36 )

Nottoway 2,871 ( +119 )

Orange 4,698 ( +267 )

Page 4,149 ( +128 )

Patrick 2,553 ( +60 )

Petersburg 5,737 ( +316 )

Pittsylvania 9,155 ( +177 )

Poquoson 1,514 ( +45 )

Portsmouth 14,523 (+ 842 )

Powhatan 3,384 ( +138 )

Prince Edward 3,223 ( +93 )

Prince George 5,740 ( +164 )

Prince William 67,877 ( +5,101 )

Pulaski 4,834 ( +113 )

Radford 3,306 ( +84 )

Rappahannock 729 ( +32 )

Richmond City 29,694 ( +2,038 )

Richmond County 1,833 ( +52 )

Roanoke City 14,290 ( +428 )

Roanoke County 14,245 ( +544 )

Rockbridge 2,439 ( +36 )

Rockingham 10,750 ( +239 )

Russell 4,641 ( +88 )

Salem 4,396 ( +162 )

Scott 3,774 ( +72 )

Shenandoah 7,920 ( +247 )

Smyth 5,658 ( +110 )

Southampton 2,559 ( +47 )

Spotsylvania 18,742 ( +995 )

Stafford 20,210 ( +1,277 )

Staunton 3,957 ( +131 )

Suffolk 12,561 ( +629 )

Surry 728 ( +55 )

Sussex 1,684 ( +47 )

Tazewell 6,903 ( +221 )

Virginia Beach 58,611 ( +3,364 )

Warren 6,334 ( +247 )

Washington 9,130 ( +165 )

Waynesboro 4,094 ( +105 )

Westmoreland 2,232 ( +94 )

Williamsburg 1,343 ( +42 )

Winchester 4,406 ( +170 )

Wise 6,584 ( +172 )

Wythe 5,178 ( +103 )

York 6,483 ( +341 )

VDH

Who's getting sick

The coronavirus first most impacted people aged 50 to 69, which currently accounts for nearly 23% of cases in Virginia.

However, people aged 30 to 49 now account for nearly 31% of cases, data show, while people in their 20s contracted 18.6% of cases in the state.

Additionally, stats show children and teens account for 19.7% of cases.

More women have been infected by the virus at 581,209 cases versus the 529,741 cases reported in men. No gender was reported for 7,568 cases in the Commonwealth.

WTVR Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Richmond Raceway.

Virginians age 5+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Pre-registration is no longer required, so go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Have You Been Fully Vaccinated?

People are considered fully vaccinated:

2 weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or

2 weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine



Virginia Department of Health What you can and should not do once you have been fully vaccinated.

How to Protect Yourself and Others When You’ve Been Fully Vaccinated

COVID-19 vaccines are effective at protecting you from getting sick. Based on what we know about COVID-19 vaccines, people who have been fully vaccinated can start to do some things that they had stopped doing because of the pandemic.

We’re still learning how vaccines will affect the spread of COVID-19. After you’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you should keep taking precautions —like wearing a mask, staying 6 feet apart from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces—in public places until we know more.

These recommendations can help you make decisions about daily activities after you are fully vaccinated.

They are not intended for healthcare settings .

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.

