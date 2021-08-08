COVID-19 in Virginia: 10,200+ new cases reported last week; 54.5% of Virginians now fully vaccinated

RICHMOND, Va. -- In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the COVID-19 pandemic and on-going vaccination efforts, WTVR.com will update this post weekly with statistics from the Virginia Department of Health.
COVID-19 IN VIRGINIA (Scroll to bottom for U.S. stats)
Positive COVID-19 Cases Since Start of Pandemic: 704,664 (+10,280 from last Friday)
People Hospitalized Since Start of Pandemic: 31,628 (+292 from last Friday)
COVID-19-Linked Deaths Since Start of Pandemic: 11,558 (+26 from last Friday)
Total Tests: 10,788,890 (+156,048 from last Friday)
All Health Districts Current 7-Day Positivity Rate Total: 8.0% (Up from 6.3% last Friday)
People Vaccinated with at least One Dose: 5,231,178 (+74,096 from last Sunday)
People Fully Vaccinated: 4,655,883 (+41,047 from last Sunday)
% of Population Fully Vaccinated: 54.5% (Up from 54.1% on last Sunday)
Click here for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia
NOTE: This update data is provided from the Virginia Department of Health daily at 10 a.m. Officials said their cutoff for data is 5 p.m. the previous day. (Cases/testing data is now available Monday-Friday while vaccination data is updated seven days a week.) Get the latest charts and updated numbers from VDH here.
VACCINATE VIRGINIA: Virginians age 12+ now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Register for the COVID-19 vaccine on the Vaccinate Virginia website or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343). You can also search for specific vaccines as well as which ones are available near you via the Vaccine Finder website.
VACCINE SUPPLY USAGE
COMPLETE COVERAGE: COVID-19 HEADLINES (App users, click here for a complete list.)
-
Coronavirus
Some in US getting COVID-19 boosters without FDA approval11:12 AM, Aug 08, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Sturgis bike rally revs back bigger, despite virus variant10:59 AM, Aug 08, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Nearly 290 more people hospitalized with COVID in Virginia10:04 AM, Aug 08, 2021
-
Coronavirus
US now averaging 100,000 new COVID-19 infections a day6:27 AM, Aug 07, 2021
-
National News
COVID lung X-rays show 'remarkable' impact of vaccines8:37 PM, Aug 06, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Students ask Supreme Court to block college vaccine mandate7:00 PM, Aug 06, 2021
-
Coronavirus
VDH: Delta variant surges in Virginia5:04 PM, Aug 06, 2021
-
Coronavirus
VCU not seeing spike in kids with severe COVID4:27 PM, Aug 06, 2021
-
National News
South Carolina lawmaker, who's suing Pelosi over mask rule, says he has COVID4:19 PM, Aug 06, 2021
-
Buddy Check 6
Farm stand outside Virginia hospital serves cancer patients3:05 PM, Aug 06, 2021
-
Coronavirus
CDC: Unvaccinated twice as likely to be reinfected with COVID-192:53 PM, Aug 06, 2021
-
Newsy
Major companies move back return-to-office plans1:45 PM, Aug 06, 2021
-
Coronavirus
White House: Half of US is now fully vaccinated1:18 PM, Aug 06, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Mom mourns Norfolk teen who died from COVID-19 complications11:16 AM, Aug 06, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Masks required indoors at Virginia community colleges10:51 AM, Aug 06, 2021
-
Coronavirus
United Airlines requiring all employees to be vaccinated8:40 AM, Aug 06, 2021
-
National News
Most CVS locations stop providing J&J vaccine7:04 PM, Aug 05, 2021
-
Coronavirus
California requiring health care workers to be fully vaccinated by Sept. 306:46 PM, Aug 05, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Superintendent endorses vaccinate mandate for employees6:01 PM, Aug 05, 2021
-
National News
Amazon pushes back-to-office return date to January 20225:42 PM, Aug 05, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Moderna says its COVID vaccine is 93% effective six months after second dose4:53 PM, Aug 05, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Virginia sees uptick in COVID outbreaks at day cares, summer camps4:28 PM, Aug 05, 2021
-
Coronavirus
COVID cases among Hopewell students, staff continue to rise3:58 PM, Aug 05, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Nearly 72,000 children test positive for COVID over past week3:20 PM, Aug 05, 2021