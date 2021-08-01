Watch
COVID-19 in Virginia: 6,000+ new cases reported over last week; 54% of Virginians fully vaccinated

COVID-19 in Virginia: 5.1 million+ have first dose; 4.6 million+ fully vaccinated as of Saturday, July 31
Posted at 8:07 PM, Jul 31, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the COVID-19 pandemic and on-going vaccination efforts, WTVR.com will update this post weekly with statistics from the Virginia Department of Health.

COVID-19 IN VIRGINIA (Scroll to bottom for U.S. stats)

Positive COVID-19 Cases Since Start of Pandemic: 694,384 (+6,084 from last Friday)
People Hospitalized Since Start of Pandemic: 31,336 (+269 from last Friday)
COVID-19-Linked Deaths Since Start of Pandemic: 11,532 (+32 from last Friday)

Total Tests: 10,632,842 (+119,662 from last Friday)
All Health Districts Current 7-Day Positivity Rate Total: 6.3% (Up from 4.9% last Friday)

People Vaccinated with at least One Dose: 5,146,446 (+55,786 from last Sunday)
People Fully Vaccinated: 4,608,696 (+35,569 from last Sunday)
% of Population Fully Vaccinated: 54.0% (Up from 53.6% on last Sunday)

Click here for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia

NOTE: This update data is provided from the Virginia Department of Health daily at 10 a.m. Officials said their cutoff for data is 5 p.m. the previous day. (Cases/testing data is now available Monday-Friday while vaccination data is updated seven days a week.) Get the latest charts and updated numbers from VDH here.

Kids Vaccinated Richmond Raceway
These kids got vaccinated at Richmond Raceway Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

VACCINATE VIRGINIA: Virginians age 12+ now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Register for the COVID-19 vaccine on the Vaccinate Virginia website or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343). You can also search for specific vaccines as well as which ones are available near you via the Vaccine Finder website.

VACCINE SUPPLY USAGE

