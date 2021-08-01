COVID-19 in Virginia: 6,000+ new cases reported over last week; 54% of Virginians fully vaccinated

RICHMOND, Va. -- In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the COVID-19 pandemic and on-going vaccination efforts, WTVR.com will update this post weekly with statistics from the Virginia Department of Health.
COVID-19 IN VIRGINIA (Scroll to bottom for U.S. stats)
Positive COVID-19 Cases Since Start of Pandemic: 694,384 (+6,084 from last Friday)
People Hospitalized Since Start of Pandemic: 31,336 (+269 from last Friday)
COVID-19-Linked Deaths Since Start of Pandemic: 11,532 (+32 from last Friday)
Total Tests: 10,632,842 (+119,662 from last Friday)
All Health Districts Current 7-Day Positivity Rate Total: 6.3% (Up from 4.9% last Friday)
People Vaccinated with at least One Dose: 5,146,446 (+55,786 from last Sunday)
People Fully Vaccinated: 4,608,696 (+35,569 from last Sunday)
% of Population Fully Vaccinated: 54.0% (Up from 53.6% on last Sunday)
Click here for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia
NOTE: This update data is provided from the Virginia Department of Health daily at 10 a.m. Officials said their cutoff for data is 5 p.m. the previous day. (Cases/testing data is now available Monday-Friday while vaccination data is updated seven days a week.) Get the latest charts and updated numbers from VDH here.
VACCINATE VIRGINIA: Virginians age 12+ now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Register for the COVID-19 vaccine on the Vaccinate Virginia website or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343). You can also search for specific vaccines as well as which ones are available near you via the Vaccine Finder website.
VACCINE SUPPLY USAGE
COMPLETE COVERAGE: COVID-19 HEADLINES (App users, click here for a complete list.)
-
Coronavirus
Florida breaks record with more than 21,000 new COVID cases6:56 PM, Jul 31, 2021
-
Coronavirus
2 travelers from US fined $15,000+ for fake COVID vax docs8:40 AM, Jul 31, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Tokyo sees virus record at Olympics midpoint8:29 AM, Jul 31, 2021
-
Local News
Week into school year, COVID concerning Hopewell parents6:24 PM, Jul 30, 2021
-
National News
Reports: Disney to require salaried, non-union hourly employees in U.S. to be vaccinated4:47 PM, Jul 30, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Some concerned large outdoor gatherings could be super spreaders3:17 PM, Jul 30, 2021
-
National News
'Breakthrough' cases, high COVID-19 viral load led to new CDC guidance2:23 PM, Jul 30, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Hanover leader on delta variant: 'This is extremely serious'11:57 AM, Jul 30, 2021
-
Coronavirus
$10B available to fund testing in schools, but being used by all11:13 AM, Jul 30, 2021
-
National News
Broadway to require proof of vaccination10:50 AM, Jul 30, 2021
-
Coronavirus
CDC: Delta variant appears to spread as easily as chickenpox9:19 AM, Jul 30, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Japan expands virus emergency after record spikes amid Games1:41 AM, Jul 30, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Arkansas governor declares public health emergency4:49 PM, Jul 29, 2021
-
National News
Biden administration offers $100 incentive to unvaccinated4:22 PM, Jul 29, 2021
-
National News
Israel to offer 3rd COVID booster shot3:58 PM, Jul 29, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Northam: Masks indoors is suggestion, 'not requirement'3:10 PM, Jul 29, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Researchers examining spike in deaths not COVID-related2:28 PM, Jul 29, 2021
-
Coronavirus
CDC: Those fully-vaxxed should seek test if exposed to virus1:18 PM, Jul 29, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Richmond restaurant owner seeks delta variant guidance11:57 AM, Jul 29, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Masks to be required indoors at Disneyland, Disney World8:53 AM, Jul 29, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Europe on vacation, but vaccinations not taking a break4:52 AM, Jul 29, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Officials in Tokyo alarmed as COVID cases hit record highs3:04 AM, Jul 29, 2021
-
Local News
Va. health leaders discuss potential third dose of vaccine9:43 PM, Jul 28, 2021
-
National News
U.K to end quarantine for vaccinated visitors from U.S. beginning Monday7:48 PM, Jul 28, 2021