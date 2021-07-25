COVID-19 in Virginia: 3,800+ new cases reported over last week; 53.5% of Virginians fully vaccinated

RICHMOND, Va. -- In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the COVID-19 pandemic and on-going vaccination efforts, WTVR.com will update this post weekly with statistics from the Virginia Department of Health.
COVID-19 IN VIRGINIA (Scroll to bottom for U.S. stats)
Positive COVID-19 Cases Since Start of Pandemic: 688,300 (+3,801 from last Friday)
People Hospitalized Since Start of Pandemic: 31,067 (+131 from last Friday)
COVID-19-Linked Deaths Since Start of Pandemic: 11,500 (+23 from last Friday)
Total Tests: 10,513,180 (+97,726 from last Friday)
All Health Districts Current 7-Day Positivity Rate Total: 4.9% (Up from 3.6% last Friday)
People Vaccinated with at least One Dose: 5,082,460 (+62,857 from last Sunday)
People Fully Vaccinated: 4,567,483 (+53,015 from last Sunday)
% of Population Fully Vaccinated: 53.5% (Up from 52.9% on last Sunday)
Click here for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia
NOTE: This update data is provided from the Virginia Department of Health daily at 10 a.m. Officials said their cutoff for data is 5 p.m. the previous day. Get the latest charts and updated numbers from VDH here.
VACCINATE VIRGINIA: Virginians age 12+ now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Register for the COVID-19 vaccine on the Vaccinate Virginia website or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343). You can also search for specific vaccines as well as which ones are available near you via the Vaccine Finder website.
VACCINE SUPPLY USAGE
