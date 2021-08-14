COVID-19 in Virginia: 13,100+ new cases reported last week; 55% of Virginians now fully vaccinated

RICHMOND, Va. -- In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the COVID-19 pandemic and on-going vaccination efforts, WTVR.com will update this post weekly with statistics from the Virginia Department of Health.
COVID-19 IN VIRGINIA (Scroll to bottom for U.S. stats)
Positive COVID-19 Cases Since Start of Pandemic: 717,826 (+13,162 from last Friday)
People Hospitalized Since Start of Pandemic: 32,093 (+465 from last Friday)
COVID-19-Linked Deaths Since Start of Pandemic: 11,599 (+41 from last Friday)
Total Tests: 10,973,176 (+184,286 from last Friday)
All Health Districts Current 7-Day Positivity Rate Total: 8.5% (Up from 8.0% last Friday)
People Vaccinated with at least One Dose: 5,298,976 (+67,798 from last Sunday)
People Fully Vaccinated: 4,698,547 4,655,883 (+42,664 from last Sunday)
% of Population Fully Vaccinated: 55.0% (Up from 54.5% on last Sunday)
Click here for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia
NOTE: This update data is provided from the Virginia Department of Health daily at 10 a.m. Officials said their cutoff for data is 5 p.m. the previous day. (Cases/testing data is now available Monday-Friday while vaccination data is updated seven days a week.) Get the latest charts and updated numbers from VDH here.
VACCINATE VIRGINIA: Virginians age 12+ now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Register for the COVID-19 vaccine on the Vaccinate Virginia website or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343). You can also search for specific vaccines as well as which ones are available near you via the Vaccine Finder website.
