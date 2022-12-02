COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate is 10.5%; new cases up 56% last week

RICHMOND, Va. -- In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the COVID-19 pandemic and on-going vaccination efforts, WTVR.com will update this post weekly with statistics from the Virginia Department of Health. New cases last week (9,419) increased about 56% from the number of cases reported the week before (6,045).

COVID-19 IN VIRGINIA (Scroll to bottom for U.S. stats)

Positive COVID-19 Cases Since Start of Pandemic: 2,153,223 (+9,419 from last Friday)

People Hospitalized Since Start of Pandemic: 57,686 (+181 from last Friday)

COVID-19-Linked Deaths Since Start of Pandemic: 22,457 (+91 from last Friday)

TESTING

All Health Districts PCR Current 7-Day Positivity Rate Total: 10.5% (Up from 8.1% last week)

VACCINATIONS

People Fully Vaccinated: 6,312,760 (+2,604 from last Friday)

% of Population Fully Vaccinated: 73.5% (No change from last Friday)

People Fully Vaccinated with Booster/Additional Doses: 4,934,604 (+50,550 from last Friday)

**Scroll down for week-to-week COVID cases comparison**

NOTE: This update data is provided from the Virginia Department of Health daily at 10 a.m. Officials said their cutoff for data is 5 p.m. the previous day.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: COVID Community Levels show more of Central Virginia is now medium

CDC COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on Dec.1, 2022.

VACCINATE VIRGINIA: Virginians age 6 months+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Visit the Vaccinate Virginia website or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343). You can also search for specific vaccines as well as which ones are available near you via the Vaccine Finder website.

COMPLETE COVERAGE : COVID-19 HEADLINES (App users, click here for a complete list.)

TRACKING COVID IN VIRGINIA: WEEK-BY-WEEK COMPARISON

Week of Nov. 26-Dec. 2

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +9,419

People Hospitalized: +181

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +91

Week of Nov. 19-25

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +6,045

People Hospitalized: +149

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +81

Week of Nov. 12-18

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +5,865

People Hospitalized: +163

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +53

Week of Nov. 5-11

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +6,962

People Hospitalized: +122

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +10

Week of Oct. 29-Nov. 4

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +7,324

People Hospitalized: +146

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +33

Week of Oct. 22-28

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +7,537

People Hospitalized: +143

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +81

Week of Oct. 15-21

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +7,142

People Hospitalized:+200

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +76

Week of Oct. 8-14

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +7,047

People Hospitalized:+173

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +75

Week of Oct. 1-7

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +7,174

People Hospitalized:+202

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +91

Week of Sept. 24-30

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +8,446

People Hospitalized:+150

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +97

Week of Sept. 17-23

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +10,080

People Hospitalized:+228

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +90

Week of Sept. 10-16

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +11,600

People Hospitalized:+231

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +92

Week of Sept. 3-9

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +13,195

People Hospitalized:+235

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +124

Week of Aug. 27-Sept. 2

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +16,908

People Hospitalized:+252

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +107

Week of Aug. 20-26

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +17,422

People Hospitalized: +280

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +107

Week of Aug. 13-19

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +17,183

People Hospitalized: +284

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +104

Week of Aug. 6-12

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +18,867

People Hospitalized: +310

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +91

Week of July 30-Aug. 5

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +20,291

People Hospitalized: +296

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +136

Week of July 23-29

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +21,350

People Hospitalized: +264

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +51

Week of July 16-22

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +21,149

People Hospitalized: +249

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +66

Week of July 9-15

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +21,244

People Hospitalized: +272

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +61

Week of July 2-8

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +18,349

People Hospitalized: +237

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +110

Week of June 25-July 1

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +19,654

People Hospitalized: +273

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +111

Week of June 18-24

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +17,379

People Hospitalized: +195

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +66

Week of June 11-17

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +17,777

People Hospitalized: +242

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +12

Week of June 4-10

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +20,114

People Hospitalized: +288

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +17

Week of May 28-June 3

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +19,887

People Hospitalized: +342

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +48

Week of May 21-27

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +22,523

People Hospitalized: +433

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +38

Week of May 14-20

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +22,102

People Hospitalized: +449

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +21

Week of May 7-13

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +17,710

People Hospitalized: +444

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +37

Week of April 24-May 6

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +14,126

People Hospitalized: +294

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +44

Week of April 23-29

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +11,789

People Hospitalized: +272

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +112

Week of April 16-22

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +6,296

People Hospitalized: +207

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +102

Week of April 9-15

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +8,707

People Hospitalized: +699

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +199

Week of April 2-8

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +5,669

People Hospitalized: +256

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +131

Week of March 26-April 1

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +3,809

People Hospitalized: +214

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +86

Week of March 19-25

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +5,372

People Hospitalized: +290

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +140

Week of March 12-18

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +6,498

People Hospitalized: +508

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +254

Week of March 5-11

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +7,421

People Hospitalized: +439

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +257

Week of Feb. 26-March 4

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +9,281

People Hospitalized: +251

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: **+419

Week of Feb. 19-25

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +13,825

People Hospitalized: +118

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: **+520

Week of Feb. 12-18

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +19,994

People Hospitalized: *-30

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: **+534

Week of Feb. 5-11

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +30,669

People Hospitalized: *-8

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: **+779

Week of Jan. 29-Feb. 4

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +46,431

People Hospitalized: *-386

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: **+576

Week of Jan. 22-28

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +73,878

People Hospitalized: +640

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +275

eek of Jan. 15-21

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +100,296

People Hospitalized: +1,079

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +49

Week of Jan. 8-14

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +130,381

People Hospitalized: +1,771

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +152

Week of Jan. 1-7

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +102,518

People Hospitalized: +2,194

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +64

Week of Dec. 25-31

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +69,182

People Hospitalized: +1,516

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +293

Week of Dec. 18-24

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +35,946

People Hospitalized: +383

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +211

Week of Dec. 11-17

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +19,321

People Hospitalized: -383*

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +188

Week of Dec. 4-10

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +17,470

People Hospitalized: +459

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +142

Week of Nov. 27-Dec. 3

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +12,860

People Hospitalized: +316

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +118

Week of Nov. 20-26

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +10,279

People Hospitalized: -113*

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +143

Week of Nov. 13-19

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +10,623

People Hospitalized: +277

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +171

Week of Nov. 6-12

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +9,295

People Hospitalized: +310

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +196

Week of Oct. 30-Nov. 5

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +8,771

People Hospitalized: +380

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +218

Week of Oct. 23-29

Positive COVID-19 Cases : +10,016

People Hospitalized: +448

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +239

Week of Oct. 16-22

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +11,817

People Hospitalized: +502

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +277

Week of Oct. 9-15

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +14,779

People Hospitalized: +503

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +316

Week of Oct. 4-8

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +18,831

People Hospitalized: +553

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +269

Week of Sept. 27-Oct. 1

Positive COVID-19 Cases : +19,463

People Hospitalized: +579

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +295

Week of Sept. 20-24

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +22,668

People Hospitalized: +718

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +269

Week of Sept. 13-17

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +25,370

People Hospitalized: +718

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +233

Week of Sept. 6-10

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +23,660

People Hospitalized: +670

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +137

Week of Aug. 30 - Sept. 3

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +23,515

People Hospitalized: +682

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +130

Week of Aug. 23-27

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +20,573

People Hospitalized: +674

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +122

Week of Aug. 16-20

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +16,253

People Hospitalized: +577

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +48

Week of Aug. 9-13

Positive COVID-19 Case: +13,162

People Hospitalized: +465

COVID-19-Linked Deaths : +41

Week of Aug. 2-6

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +10,280

People Hospitalized: +292

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +26

Week of July 26-30

Positive COVID-19 Casesc: +6,084

People Hospitalized: +269

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +32

Week of July 19-23

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +3,801

People Hospitalized: +131

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +23

Week of July 12-16

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,826

People Hospitalized: +145

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +27

Week of July 5-9

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,601

People Hospitalized: +158

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +23

Week of June 28-July 2

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,243

People Hospitalized: +268

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +30

Week of June 21-25

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,180

People Hospitalized: +48

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +46

Week of June 14-18

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +905

People Hospitalized: +148

COVID-19-Linked Deaths : +44

Week of June 7-11

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,003

People Hospitalized: +211

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +71