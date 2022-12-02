Watch Now
CDC Map: Metro Richmond shifts to medium; masks recommended for 4 Virginia localities

Metro Richmond shifts to medium for 1st time since mid-September
Infectious disease experts and pediatricians are warning about what some are calling a "tri-demic:" rising cases of COVID-19, influenza and pediatric RSV (respiratory syncytial virus).
COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on Dec.1, 2022.
Posted at 11:58 AM, Dec 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-02 12:13:44-05

RICHMOND, Va. — While the majority of Virginia continues to rank as low for COVID Community Levels, masking is now recommended for 4 localities and Metro Richmond has shifted back medium, according to this week's update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The update comes as Virginia's 7-day positivity rate increased to 10.5%, new cases were up 56% this week and 73.5% of Virginia's population is fully vaccinated, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The 7-day moving average for COVID cases in the U.S. decreased 3.2% as of Nov. 16 and 85% of the country's total population (people 5+) had received at least one vaccine dose, the CDC reported in its weekly update.

The agency released an updated map Thursday, Dec. 1 with county-by-county color designations to indicate whether residents should wear masks or not.

"There are three levels (low, medium, high), which are determined by looking at hospital beds being used by patients with COVID-19, new hospital admissions among people with COVID-19, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in your area," CDC officials wrote.

IN-DEPTH: 7-day positivity rate is 10.5%; new cases up 56% last week

Scroll down for a complete alphabetized list city/county-by-county breakdown of localities in Virginia

Four localities in Virginia rank as high where masking indoors is recommended by the CDC. That is up from no localities that ranked as high last week.

Twenty-seven localities — including Amelia, Charles City, Chesterfield, Colonial Heights, Cumberland, Essex, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico, King and Queen, King William, Lancaster, Middlesex, New Kent, Northumberland, Powhatan, Prince Edward, Richmond City and Richmond County in Central Virginia — rank as medium. Fourteen localities ranked as medium last week.

The remaining 101 localities in the Commonwealth rank as low. That is down from the 119 localities that ranked as low last week.

High Community Level

  • Wear a mask indoors in public
  • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
  • Get tested if you have symptoms
  • Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness
  • 4 Virginia localities this week; up from 0 localities last week

Dickenson (ranked medium last week)
Lee (ranked medium last week)
Norton (ranked medium last week)
Nottoway (ranked low last week)

Medium Community Level

  • If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions
  • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
  • Get tested if you have symptoms
  • 27 Virginia localities this week; up from 14 last week

Amelia (no change from last week)
Appomattox (no change from last week)
Charles City (ranked low last week)
Charlotte (no change from last week)
Chesterfield (ranked low last week)
Colonial Heights (ranked low last week)
Cumberland (ranked low last week)
Essex (ranked low last week)
Goochland (ranked low last week)
Hanover (ranked low last week)
Harrisonburg (ranked low last week)
Henrico (ranked low last week)
King and Queen (ranked low last week)
King George (ranked low last week)
King William (ranked low last week)
Lancaster (ranked low last week)
Middlesex (ranked low last week)
New Kent (ranked low last week)
Northumberland (ranked low last week)
Page (ranked low last week)
Powhatan (ranked low last week)
Prince Edward (ranked low last week)
Richmond City (ranked low last week)
Richmond County (ranked low last week)
Rockingham (ranked low last week)
Westmoreland (ranked low last week)
Winchester (ranked low last week)

Low Community Level

  • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
  • Get tested if you have symptoms
  • 101 Virginia localities this week; down from 119 last week

Accomack (no change from last week)
Albemarle (no change from last week)
Alexandria (no change from last week)
Alleghany (no change from last week)
Amherst (no change from last week)
Arlington (no change from last week)
Augusta (no change from last week)
Bath (no change from last week)
Bedford (no change from last week)
Bland (no change from last week)
Botetourt (no change from last week)
Bristol (ranked medium last week)
Brunswick (no change from last week)
Buchanan (no change from last week)
Buckingham (no change from last week)
Buena Vista (no change from last week)
Campbell (no change from last week)
Caroline (no change from last week)
Carroll (no change from last week)
Charlottesville (no change from last week)
Chesapeake (no change from last week)
Clarke (no change from last week)
Covington (no change from last week)
Craig (ranked medium last week)
Culpeper (no change from last week)
Danville (no change from last week)
Dinwiddie (no change from last week)
Emporia (no change from last week)
Fairfax City (no change from last week)
Fairfax County (no change from last week)
Falls Church (no change from last week)
Fauquier (no change from last week)
Floyd (no change from last week)
Fluvanna (no change from last week)
Franklin City (no change from last week)
Franklin County (no change from last week)
Frederick (no change from last week)
Fredericksburg (no change from last week)
Galax (no change from last week)
Giles (no change from last week)
Gloucester (no change from last week)
Grayson (no change from last week)
Greene (no change from last week)
Greensville (no change from last week)
Halifax (no change from last week)
Hampton (no change from last week)
Henry (no change from last week)
Highland (no change from last week)
Hopewell (no change from last week)
Isle of Wight (no change from last week)
James City (no change from last week)
Lexington (no change from last week)
Loudoun (no change from last week)
Louisa (no change from last week)
Lunenburg (no change from last week)
Lynchburg (no change from last week)
Madison (no change from last week)
Manassas (no change from last week)
Manassas Park (no change from last week)
Martinsville (no change from last week)
Mathews (no change from last week)
Mecklenburg (no change from last week)
Montgomery (no change from last week)
Nelson (no change from last week)
Newport News (no change from last week)
Norfolk (no change from last week)
Northampton (no change from last week)
Orange (no change from last week)
Patrick (no change from last week)
Petersburg (no change from last week)
Pittsylvania (no change from last week)
Poquoson (no change from last week)
Portsmouth (no change from last week)
Prince George (no change from last week)
Prince William (no change from last week)
Pulaski (no change from last week)
Radford (no change from last week)
Rappahannock (no change from last week)
Roanoke City (no change from last week)
Roanoke County (no change from last week)
Rockbridge (no change from last week)
Russell (ranked medium last week)
Salem (no change from last week)
Scott (ranked medium last week)
Shenandoah (no change from last week)
Smyth (ranked medium last week)
Southampton (ranked medium last week)
Spotsylvania (no change from last week)
Stafford (no change from last week)
Staunton (no change from last week)
Suffolk (no change from last week)
Surry (no change from last week)
Sussex (no change from last week)
Tazewell (no change from last week)
Virginia Beach (no change from last week)
Warren (no change from last week)
Washington (no change from last week)
Waynesboro (no change from last week)
Williamsburg (no change from last week)
Wythe (no change from last week)
York (no change from last week)

    Full Virginia City/County-by-County Breakdown

    Accomack Low
    Albemarle Low
    Alexandria Low
    Alleghany Low
    Amelia Medium
    Amherst Low
    Appomattox Medium
    Arlington Low
    Augusta Low

    Bath Low
    Bedford Low
    Bland Low
    Botetourt Low
    Bristol Low
    Brunswick Low
    Buchanan Low
    Buckingham Low
    Buena Vista Low

    Campbell Low
    Caroline Low
    Carroll Low
    Charles City Medium
    Charlotte Medium
    Charlottesville Low
    Chesapeake Low
    Chesterfield Medium
    Clarke Low
    Colonial Heights Medium
    Covington Low
    Craig Low
    Culpeper Low
    Cumberland Medium

    Danville Low
    Dickenson High
    Dinwiddie Low

    Emporia Low
    Essex Medium

    Fairfax City Low
    Fairfax County Low
    Falls Church Low
    Fauquier Low
    Floyd Low
    Fluvanna Low
    Franklin City Low
    Franklin County Low
    Frederick Low
    Fredericksburg Low

    Galax Low
    Giles Low
    Gloucester Low
    Goochland Medium
    Grayson Low
    Greene Low
    Greensville Low

    Halifax Low
    Hampton Low
    Hanover Medium
    Harrisonburg Medium
    Henrico Medium
    Henry Low
    Highland Low
    Hopewell Low

    Isle of Wight Low

    James City Low

    King and Queen Medium
    King George Medium
    King William Medium

    Lancaster Medium
    Lee High
    Lexington Low
    Loudoun Low
    Louisa Low
    Lunenburg Low
    Lynchburg Low

    Madison Low
    Manassas Low
    Manassas Park Low
    Martinsville Low
    Mathews Low
    Mecklenburg Low
    Middlesex Medium
    Montgomery Low

    Nelson Low
    New Kent Medium
    Newport News Low
    Norfolk Low
    Northampton Low
    Northumberland Medium
    Norton High
    Nottoway High

    Orange Low

    Page Medium
    Patrick Low
    Petersburg Low
    Pittsylvania Low
    Poquoson Low
    Portsmouth Low
    Powhatan Medium
    Prince Edward Medium
    Prince George Low
    Prince William Low
    Pulaski Low

    Radford Low
    Rappahannock Low
    Richmond City Medium
    Richmond County Medium
    Roanoke City Low
    Roanoke County Low
    Rockbridge Low
    Rockingham Medium
    Russell Low

    Salem Low
    Scott Low
    Shenandoah Low
    Smyth Low
    Southampton Low
    Spotsylvania Low
    Stafford Low
    Staunton Low
    Suffolk Low
    Surry Low
    Sussex Low

    Tazewell Low

    Virginia Beach Low

    Warren Low
    Washington Low
    Waynesboro Low
    Westmoreland Medium
    Williamsburg Low
    Winchester Medium
    Wise High
    Wythe Low
    York Low

    Virginians age 6 months+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

    Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.

    💉WTVR.COM IN-DEPTH: Tracking COVID-19 in Virginia
