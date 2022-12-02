CDC Map: Metro Richmond shifts to medium; masks recommended for 4 Virginia localities

RICHMOND, Va. — While the majority of Virginia continues to rank as low for COVID Community Levels, masking is now recommended for 4 localities and Metro Richmond has shifted back medium, according to this week's update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The update comes as Virginia's 7-day positivity rate increased to 10.5%, new cases were up 56% this week and 73.5% of Virginia's population is fully vaccinated, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The 7-day moving average for COVID cases in the U.S. decreased 3.2% as of Nov. 16 and 85% of the country's total population (people 5+) had received at least one vaccine dose, the CDC reported in its weekly update.

The agency released an updated map Thursday, Dec. 1 with county-by-county color designations to indicate whether residents should wear masks or not.

"There are three levels (low, medium, high), which are determined by looking at hospital beds being used by patients with COVID-19, new hospital admissions among people with COVID-19, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in your area," CDC officials wrote.

IN-DEPTH: 7-day positivity rate is 10.5%; new cases up 56% last week

CDC COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on Dec.1, 2022.

Scroll down for a complete alphabetized list city/county-by-county breakdown of localities in Virginia

Four localities in Virginia rank as high where masking indoors is recommended by the CDC. That is up from no localities that ranked as high last week.

Twenty-seven localities — including Amelia, Charles City, Chesterfield, Colonial Heights, Cumberland, Essex, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico, King and Queen, King William, Lancaster, Middlesex, New Kent, Northumberland, Powhatan, Prince Edward, Richmond City and Richmond County in Central Virginia — rank as medium. Fourteen localities ranked as medium last week.

The remaining 101 localities in the Commonwealth rank as low. That is down from the 119 localities that ranked as low last week.

High Community Level

Wear a mask indoors in public

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness

4 Virginia localities this week; up from 0 localities last week

Dickenson (ranked medium last week)

Lee (ranked medium last week)

Norton (ranked medium last week)

Nottoway (ranked low last week)

Medium Community Level

If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

27 Virginia localities this week; up from 14 last week

Amelia (no change from last week)

Appomattox (no change from last week)

Charles City (ranked low last week)

Charlotte (no change from last week)

Chesterfield (ranked low last week)

Colonial Heights (ranked low last week)

Cumberland (ranked low last week)

Essex (ranked low last week)

Goochland (ranked low last week)

Hanover (ranked low last week)

Harrisonburg (ranked low last week)

Henrico (ranked low last week)

King and Queen (ranked low last week)

King George (ranked low last week)

King William (ranked low last week)

Lancaster (ranked low last week)

Middlesex (ranked low last week)

New Kent (ranked low last week)

Northumberland (ranked low last week)

Page (ranked low last week)

Powhatan (ranked low last week)

Prince Edward (ranked low last week)

Richmond City (ranked low last week)

Richmond County (ranked low last week)

Rockingham (ranked low last week)

Westmoreland (ranked low last week)

Winchester (ranked low last week)

Low Community Level

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

101 Virginia localities this week; down from 119 last week

Accomack (no change from last week)

Albemarle (no change from last week)

Alexandria (no change from last week)

Alleghany (no change from last week)

Amherst (no change from last week)

Arlington (no change from last week)

Augusta (no change from last week)

Bath (no change from last week)

Bedford (no change from last week)

Bland (no change from last week)

Botetourt (no change from last week)

Bristol (ranked medium last week)

Brunswick (no change from last week)

Buchanan (no change from last week)

Buckingham (no change from last week)

Buena Vista (no change from last week)

Campbell (no change from last week)

Caroline (no change from last week)

Carroll (no change from last week)

Charlottesville (no change from last week)

Chesapeake (no change from last week)

Clarke (no change from last week)

Covington (no change from last week)

Craig (ranked medium last week)

Culpeper (no change from last week)

Danville (no change from last week)

Dinwiddie (no change from last week)

Emporia (no change from last week)

Fairfax City (no change from last week)

Fairfax County (no change from last week)

Falls Church (no change from last week)

Fauquier (no change from last week)

Floyd (no change from last week)

Fluvanna (no change from last week)

Franklin City (no change from last week)

Franklin County (no change from last week)

Frederick (no change from last week)

Fredericksburg (no change from last week)

Galax (no change from last week)

Giles (no change from last week)

Gloucester (no change from last week)

Grayson (no change from last week)

Greene (no change from last week)

Greensville (no change from last week)

Halifax (no change from last week)

Hampton (no change from last week)

Henry (no change from last week)

Highland (no change from last week)

Hopewell (no change from last week)

Isle of Wight (no change from last week)

James City (no change from last week)

Lexington (no change from last week)

Loudoun (no change from last week)

Louisa (no change from last week)

Lunenburg (no change from last week)

Lynchburg (no change from last week)

Madison (no change from last week)

Manassas (no change from last week)

Manassas Park (no change from last week)

Martinsville (no change from last week)

Mathews (no change from last week)

Mecklenburg (no change from last week)

Montgomery (no change from last week)

Nelson (no change from last week)

Newport News (no change from last week)

Norfolk (no change from last week)

Northampton (no change from last week)

Orange (no change from last week)

Patrick (no change from last week)

Petersburg (no change from last week)

Pittsylvania (no change from last week)

Poquoson (no change from last week)

Portsmouth (no change from last week)

Prince George (no change from last week)

Prince William (no change from last week)

Pulaski (no change from last week)

Radford (no change from last week)

Rappahannock (no change from last week)

Roanoke City (no change from last week)

Roanoke County (no change from last week)

Rockbridge (no change from last week)

Russell (ranked medium last week)

Salem (no change from last week)

Scott (ranked medium last week)

Shenandoah (no change from last week)

Smyth (ranked medium last week)

Southampton (ranked medium last week)

Spotsylvania (no change from last week)

Stafford (no change from last week)

Staunton (no change from last week)

Suffolk (no change from last week)

Surry (no change from last week)

Sussex (no change from last week)

Tazewell (no change from last week)

Virginia Beach (no change from last week)

Warren (no change from last week)

Washington (no change from last week)

Waynesboro (no change from last week)

Williamsburg (no change from last week)

Wythe (no change from last week)

York (no change from last week)



Full Virginia City/County-by-County Breakdown

Virginians age 6 months+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.