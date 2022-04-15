COVID-19 in Virginia: New cases jump 53% last week; 73% of Virginians now fully vaccinated

RICHMOND, Va. -- In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the COVID-19 pandemic and on-going vaccination efforts, WTVR.com will update this post weekly with statistics from the Virginia Department of Health. New cases last week (8,707) increased 53% from the number of cases reported the week before (5,669).

COVID-19 IN VIRGINIA (Scroll to bottom for U.S. stats)

Positive COVID-19 Cases Since Start of Pandemic: 1,683,267 (+8,707 from last Friday)

People Hospitalized Since Start of Pandemic: 49,483 (+699 from last Friday)

COVID-19-Linked Deaths Since Start of Pandemic: 20,022 (+199 from last Friday)

TESTING

Total PCR Tests: 13,307,361 (+81,542 from last week)

All Health Districts PCR Current 7-Day Positivity Rate Total: 5.4% (Down from 5.6% last week)

VACCINATIONS

People Vaccinated with at least One Dose: 7,012,796 (+10,320 from last Friday)

% of Population with at least One Dose: 81.5% (Up from 81.4% last Friday)

% of 18+ Population with at least One Dose: 92.4% (Up from 92.4% last Friday)

People Fully Vaccinated: 6,271,411 (+11,181 from last Friday)

% of Population Fully Vaccinated: 73% (Up from 72.9% last Friday)

% of 18+ Population Fully Vaccinated: 82.9% (Up from 82.7% last Friday)

People Fully Vaccinated with Booster/Third Dose: 2,967,931 (+24,712 from last Friday)

NOTE: This update data is provided from the Virginia Department of Health daily at 10 a.m. Officials said their cutoff for data is 5 p.m. the previous day. (Cases/testing data is now available Monday-Friday while vaccination data is updated seven days a week.) Click here to get the latest charts and updated numbers from VDH.

WTVR These kids got vaccinated at Richmond Raceway Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

VACCINATE VIRGINIA: Virginians age 5+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Visit the Vaccinate Virginia website or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343). You can also search for specific vaccines as well as which ones are available near you via the Vaccine Finder website.

TRACKING COVID IN VIRGINIA: WEEK-BY-WEEK COMPARISON

Week of April 9-15

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +8,707

People Hospitalized: +699

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +199

Week of April 2-8

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +5,669

People Hospitalized: +256

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +131

Week of March 26-April 1

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +3,809

People Hospitalized: +214

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +86

Week of March 19-25

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +5,372

People Hospitalized: +290

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +140

Week of March 12-18

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +6,498

People Hospitalized: +508

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +254

Week of March 5-11

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +7,421

People Hospitalized: +439

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +257

Week of Feb. 26-March 4

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +9,281

People Hospitalized: +251

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: **+419

Week of Feb. 19-25

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +13,825

People Hospitalized: +118

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: **+520

Week of Feb. 12-18

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +19,994

People Hospitalized: *-30

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: **+534

Week of Feb. 5-11

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +30,669

People Hospitalized: *-8

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: **+779

Week of Jan. 29-Feb. 4

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +46,431

People Hospitalized: *-386

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: **+576

Week of Jan. 22-28

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +73,878

People Hospitalized: +640

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +275

eek of Jan. 15-21

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +100,296

People Hospitalized: +1,079

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +49

Week of Jan. 8-14

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +130,381

People Hospitalized: +1,771

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +152

Week of Jan. 1-7

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +102,518

People Hospitalized: +2,194

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +64

Week of Dec. 25-31

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +69,182

People Hospitalized: +1,516

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +293

Week of Dec. 18-24

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +35,946

People Hospitalized: +383

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +211

Week of Dec. 11-17

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +19,321

People Hospitalized: -383*

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +188

Week of Dec. 4-10

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +17,470

People Hospitalized: +459

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +142

Week of Nov. 27-Dec. 3

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +12,860

People Hospitalized: +316

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +118

Week of Nov. 20-26

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +10,279

People Hospitalized: -113*

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +143

Week of Nov. 13-19

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +10,623

People Hospitalized: +277

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +171

Week of Nov. 6-12

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +9,295

People Hospitalized: +310

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +196

Week of Oct. 30-Nov. 5

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +8,771

People Hospitalized: +380

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +218

Week of Oct. 23-29

Positive COVID-19 Cases : +10,016

People Hospitalized: +448

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +239

Week of Oct. 16-22

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +11,817

People Hospitalized: +502

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +277

Week of Oct. 9-15

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +14,779

People Hospitalized: +503

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +316

Week of Oct. 4-8

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +18,831

People Hospitalized: +553

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +269

Week of Sept. 27-Oct. 1

Positive COVID-19 Cases : +19,463

People Hospitalized: +579

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +295

Week of Sept. 20-24

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +22,668

People Hospitalized: +718

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +269

Week of Sept. 13-17

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +25,370

People Hospitalized: +718

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +233

Week of Sept. 6-10

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +23,660

People Hospitalized: +670

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +137

Week of Aug. 30 - Sept. 3

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +23,515

People Hospitalized: +682

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +130

Week of Aug. 23-27

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +20,573

People Hospitalized: +674

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +122

Week of Aug. 16-20

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +16,253

People Hospitalized: +577

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +48

Week of Aug. 9-13

Positive COVID-19 Case: +13,162

People Hospitalized: +465

COVID-19-Linked Deaths : +41

Week of Aug. 2-6

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +10,280

People Hospitalized: +292

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +26

Week of July 26-30

Positive COVID-19 Casesc: +6,084

People Hospitalized: +269

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +32

Week of July 19-23

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +3,801

People Hospitalized: +131

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +23

Week of July 12-16

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,826

People Hospitalized: +145

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +27

Week of July 5-9

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,601

People Hospitalized: +158

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +23

Week of June 28-July 2

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,243

People Hospitalized: +268

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +30

Week of June 21-25

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,180

People Hospitalized: +48

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +46

Week of June 14-18

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +905

People Hospitalized: +148

COVID-19-Linked Deaths : +44

Week of June 7-11

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,003

People Hospitalized: +211

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +71

**Officials with the Virginia Department of Health said the recent surge in COVID-19 cases due to omicron resulted in an increase in COVID-19-associated deaths.

"Beginning Feb. 2, VDH’s Cases dashboard began to reflect these deaths. The majority of the COVID-19-associated deaths (92%) that will be added occurred in January 2022," health department officials wrote. "Certified death certificates continue to be reported, so VDH will continue to receive new death certificates for the deaths that occurred in January 2022 and those that will occur subsequently over the next few weeks and months ahead until the Omicron surge dissipates."

*Officials with the Office of Epidemiology said ongoing Quality assurance (QA), which is conducted on all COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, is the reason for the decrease in the number of hospitalizations.

"Data quality assurance is currently occurring for all previously reported and current cases, hospitalizations, and death amongst various localities," officials wrote.

Officials also stressed that "all data are considered preliminary and subject to change." Read more on that here.