COVID-19 in Virginia: 55,900+ new cases reported since Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. -- In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the on-going COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on our community, WTVR.com will update this post with the day's local coronavirus headlines and statistics.
COVID-19 IN VIRGINIA (Scroll to bottom for U.S. stats)
Positive COVID-19 Cases Since Start of Pandemic: 1,407,403 (+55,932 from Sunday's update)
People Hospitalized Since Start of Pandemic: 46,464 (+637 from Sunday)
COVID-19-Linked Deaths Since Start of Pandemic: 15,822 (+19 from Sunday)
TESTING
Total Tests: 16,999,360 (+216,311 from Sunday)
All Health Districts Current 7-Day Positivity Rate Total: 30% (Down from 32.4% Sunday)
IN-DEPTH: County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw biggest spike last week
VACCINATIONS
People Vaccinated with at least One Dose: 6,707,819 (+18,128 from Sunday)
% of Population with at least One Dose: 78.6% (Up from 78.4% Sunday)
% of 18+ Population with at least One Dose: 89.8% (Up from 89.6% Sunday)
People Fully Vaccinated: 5,840,233 (+11,500 from Sunday)
% of Population Fully Vaccinated: 68.4% (Up from 68.3% Sunday)
% of 18+ Population Fully Vaccinated: 78.6% (Up from 78.5% Sunday)
People Fully Vaccinated with Booster/Third Dose: 2,337,203 (+46,045 from Sunday)
NOTE: This data is provided from the Virginia Department of Health daily at 10 a.m. Officials said their cutoff for data is 5 p.m. the previous day. So your local health department may have issued an alert about a case before it is added to the statewide tally released the following day. Get the latest charts and updated numbers from VDH here.
Virginians age 5+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).
