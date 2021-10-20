COVID-19 in Virginia: 1,820+ new cases reported Wednesday, Oct. 20

RICHMOND, Va. -- In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the on-going COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on our community, WTVR.com will update this post with the day's local coronavirus headlines and statistics.
COVID-19 IN VIRGINIA (Scroll to bottom for U.S. stats)
Positive COVID-19 Cases Since Start of Pandemic: 911,321 (+1,822 from Tuesday)
People Hospitalized Since Start of Pandemic: 38,128 (+87 from Tuesday)
COVID-19-Linked Deaths Since Start of Pandemic: 13,585 (+47 from Tuesday)
Total Tests: 13,519,605 (+36,140 from Tuesday)
All Health Districts Current 7-Day Positivity Rate Total: 7.0% (Down from 7.1% Tuesday)
People Vaccinated with at least One Dose: 5,896,829 (+8,858 from Tuesday)
% of Population with at least One Dose: 69.1% (Up from 69.0% Tuesday)
People Fully Vaccinated: 5,303,626 (+6,262 from Tuesday)
% of Population Fully Vaccinated: 62.1% (No change from Tuesday)
Click here for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia
NOTE: This data is provided from the Virginia Department of Health daily at 10 a.m. Officials said their cutoff for data is 5 p.m. the previous day. So your local health department may have issued an alert about a case before it is added to the statewide tally released the following day. Get the latest charts and updated numbers from VDH here.
VACCINATE VIRGINIA: Virginians age 12+ eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Register for the COVID-19 vaccine on the Vaccinate Virginia website or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343). You can also search for specific vaccines as well as which ones are available near you via the Vaccine Finder website.
LATEST COVID-19 U.S. AND WORLDWIDE STATS