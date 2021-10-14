COVID-19 in Virginia: 2,600+ new cases reported Thursday, Oct. 14

RICHMOND, Va. -- In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the on-going COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on our community, WTVR.com will update this post with the day's local coronavirus headlines and statistics.
COVID-19 IN VIRGINIA (Scroll to bottom for U.S. stats)
Positive COVID-19 Cases Since Start of Pandemic: 900,581 (+2,603 from Wednesday)
People Hospitalized Since Start of Pandemic: 37,695 (+82 from Wednesday)
COVID-19-Linked Deaths Since Start of Pandemic: 13,345 (+60 from Wednesday)
Total Tests: 13,320,567 (+42,976 from Wednesday)
All Health Districts Current 7-Day Positivity Rate Total: 7.8% (Down from 7.9% Wednesday)
People Vaccinated with at least One Dose: 5,853,743
% of Population with at least One Dose: 68.6%
People Fully Vaccinated: 5,259,744
% of Population Fully Vaccinated: 61.6%
Click here for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia
NOTE: This data is provided from the Virginia Department of Health daily at 10 a.m. Officials said their cutoff for data is 5 p.m. the previous day. So your local health department may have issued an alert about a case before it is added to the statewide tally released the following day. Get the latest charts and updated numbers from VDH here.
VACCINATE VIRGINIA: Virginians age 12+ eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Register for the COVID-19 vaccine on the Vaccinate Virginia website or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343). You can also search for specific vaccines as well as which ones are available near you via the Vaccine Finder website.
COMPLETE COVERAGE: COVID-19 HEADLINES (App users, click here for a complete list.)
-
Coronavirus
105 more COVID-19 patients discharged3:02 PM, Oct 14, 2021
-
National News
Close to 500 law enforcement officers died from COVID-19 in past 2 year2:13 PM, Oct 14, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Health officials prepared to vaccinate younger children12:17 PM, Oct 14, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Union pres. urges cops to ignore Chicago's vaccine mandate12:14 PM, Oct 14, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Key FDA panel meeting to discuss Moderna, J&J boosters10:13 AM, Oct 14, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Louisiana zoo begins to vaccinate animals against COVID4:23 PM, Oct 13, 2021
-
Coronavirus
NIH study: Mixing and matching COVID vaccines is effective4:17 PM, Oct 13, 2021
-
National News
Wisconsin brewery helping parents sue 'every school district'3:53 PM, Oct 13, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Survey: Nearly a third of adults say they are very unlikely to get their children vaccinated for COVID-192:57 PM, Oct 13, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Some companies will defy Abbott, keep vax mandates in place2:17 PM, Oct 13, 2021
-
National News
US to reopen land borders in November for fully vaccinated2:03 PM, Oct 13, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Florida county issued $3.57M fine for defying vaccine mandate ban1:49 PM, Oct 13, 2021
-
Coronavirus
FDA grapples with timing of booster for J&J COVID-19 vaccine12:36 PM, Oct 13, 2021
-
Two Americas
Grieving parents plea for community to get vaccinated11:22 AM, Oct 13, 2021
-
National News
Report: 'No end in sight' for computer chip shortage10:06 AM, Oct 13, 2021
-
National News
WH tells governors to prepare for child vaccinations9:48 PM, Oct 12, 2021
-
National News
Michael Jordan supports NBA's vaccine stance7:14 PM, Oct 12, 2021
-
National News
Quest for universal coronavirus vaccine is on3:22 PM, Oct 12, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Docs in TN can be disciplined over COVID-19 misinformation2:15 PM, Oct 12, 2021
-
Sports
Nets won't let Irving play or practice until he gets vaccine11:28 AM, Oct 12, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Parents sue, blame school district for child getting COVID9:53 AM, Oct 12, 2021
-
Coronavirus
COVID vaccination clinic reopens at Richmond Raceway7:40 AM, Oct 12, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Moderna has no plans to share its COVID-19 vaccine recipe5:41 PM, Oct 11, 2021
-
National News
UW Madison has a vaccination rate above 90%5:32 PM, Oct 11, 2021
LATEST COVID-19 U.S. AND WORLDWIDE STATS