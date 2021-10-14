Watch
COVID-19 in Virginia: 2,600+ new cases reported Thursday, Oct. 14

The Richmond Henrico Health District (RHHD) is preparing to start vaccinating children ages five to 11 as early as next month. The White House has told states to get ready, as the FDA is scheduled to meet on Oct. 26 to decide whether or not to approve Pfizer’s request for emergency use authorization of their vaccine for younger children.
Posted at 3:02 PM, Oct 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-14 15:02:52-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the on-going COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on our community, WTVR.com will update this post with the day's local coronavirus headlines and statistics.

Positive COVID-19 Cases Since Start of Pandemic: 900,581 (+2,603 from Wednesday)
People Hospitalized Since Start of Pandemic: 37,695 (+82 from Wednesday)
COVID-19-Linked Deaths Since Start of Pandemic: 13,345 (+60 from Wednesday)

Total Tests: 13,320,567 (+42,976 from Wednesday)
All Health Districts Current 7-Day Positivity Rate Total: 7.8% (Down from 7.9% Wednesday)

People Vaccinated with at least One Dose: 5,853,743
% of Population with at least One Dose: 68.6%
People Fully Vaccinated: 5,259,744
% of Population Fully Vaccinated: 61.6%

NOTE: This data is provided from the Virginia Department of Health daily at 10 a.m. Officials said their cutoff for data is 5 p.m. the previous day. So your local health department may have issued an alert about a case before it is added to the statewide tally released the following day. Get the latest charts and updated numbers from VDH here.

