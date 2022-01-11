COVID-19 in Virginia: 74,300+ new cases reported over the weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the on-going COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on our community, WTVR.com will update this post with the day's local coronavirus headlines and statistics.
COVID-19 IN VIRGINIA (Scroll to bottom for U.S. stats)
Positive COVID-19 Cases Since Start of Pandemic: 1,295,420
People Hospitalized Since Start of Pandemic: 45,150
COVID-19-Linked Deaths Since Start of Pandemic: 15,715
TESTING
Total Tests: 16,562,633
All Health Districts Current 7-Day Positivity Rate Total: 33.2%
IN-DEPTH: County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw biggest spike last week
VACCINATIONS
People Vaccinated with at least One Dose: 6,669,511
% of Population with at least One Dose: 78.1%
% of 18+ Population with at least One Dose: 89.4%
People Fully Vaccinated: 5,814,802
% of Population Fully Vaccinated: 68.1%
% of 18+ Population Fully Vaccinated: 78.4%
People Fully Vaccinated with Booster/Third Dose: 2,234,154
NOTE: This data is provided from the Virginia Department of Health daily at 10 a.m. Officials said their cutoff for data is 5 p.m. the previous day. So your local health department may have issued an alert about a case before it is added to the statewide tally released the following day. Get the latest charts and updated numbers from VDH here.
Virginians age 5+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).
