COVID-19 in Virginia: 1,770+ new cases reported Thursday, Oct. 21

RICHMOND, Va. -- In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the on-going COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on our community, WTVR.com will update this post with the day's local coronavirus headlines and statistics.
COVID-19 IN VIRGINIA (Scroll to bottom for U.S. stats)
Positive COVID-19 Cases Since Start of Pandemic: 913,100 (+1,779 from Wednesday)
People Hospitalized Since Start of Pandemic: 38,194 (+66 from Wednesday)
COVID-19-Linked Deaths Since Start of Pandemic: 13,624 (+39 from Wednesday)
Total Tests: 13,560,387 (+40,782 from Wednesday)
All Health Districts Current 7-Day Positivity Rate Total: 6.9% (Down from 7.0% Wednesday)
People Vaccinated with at least One Dose: 5,904,328 (+7,499 from Wednesday)
% of Population with at least One Dose: 69.2% (Up from 69.1% Wednesday)
People Fully Vaccinated: 5,308,944 (+5,318 from Wednesday)
% of Population Fully Vaccinated: 62.2% (Up from 62.1% Wednesday)
NOTE: This data is provided from the Virginia Department of Health daily at 10 a.m. Officials said their cutoff for data is 5 p.m. the previous day. So your local health department may have issued an alert about a case before it is added to the statewide tally released the following day. Get the latest charts and updated numbers from VDH here.
VACCINATE VIRGINIA: Virginians age 12+ eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Register for the COVID-19 vaccine on the Vaccinate Virginia website or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343). You can also search for specific vaccines as well as which ones are available near you via the Vaccine Finder website.
