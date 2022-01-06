Watch
COVID-19 in Virginia: 15,800+ new cases reported Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022

As the snow on the ground melts, parents in Central Virginia are preparing to send their children back to school for the spring semester. While Theresa Kennedy is laughing now, she can't lie that she's a bit nervous having her children return to classrooms amid a record surge in COVID cases.
Posted at 10:26 AM, Jan 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-06 10:26:47-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the on-going COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on our community, WTVR.com will update this post with the day's local coronavirus headlines and statistics.

COVID-19 IN VIRGINIA (Scroll to bottom for U.S. stats)

Positive COVID-19 Cases Since Start of Pandemic: 1,202,727 (+15,840 from Wednesday's update)
People Hospitalized Since Start of Pandemic: 43,755 (+306 from Wednesday)
COVID-19-Linked Deaths Since Start of Pandemic: 15,642 (+11 from Wednesday)

TESTING
Total Tests: 16,200,183 (+33,442 from Wednesday)
All Health Districts Current 7-Day Positivity Rate Total: 31.4% (Up from 30.2% Wednesday)

IN-DEPTH: County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw biggest spike last week

VACCINATIONS
People Vaccinated with at least One Dose: 6,630,010 (+6,793 from Wednesday)
% of Population with at least One Dose: 77.7% (Up from 77.6% Wednesday)
% of 18+ Population with at least One Dose: 89.0% (Up from 88.9% Wednesday)

People Fully Vaccinated: 5,789,682 (+4,326 from Wednesday)
% of Population Fully Vaccinated: 67.8% (No change from Wednesday)
% of 18+ Population Fully Vaccinated: 78.2% (No change from Wednesday)

People Fully Vaccinated with Booster/Third Dose: 2,124,168 (+16,499 from Wednesday)

NOTE: This data is provided from the Virginia Department of Health daily at 10 a.m. Officials said their cutoff for data is 5 p.m. the previous day. So your local health department may have issued an alert about a case before it is added to the statewide tally released the following day. Get the latest charts and updated numbers from VDH here.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for the most complete coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Virginians age 5+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

LATEST COVID-19 U.S. AND WORLDWIDE STATS

