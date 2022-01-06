COVID-19 in Virginia: 15,800+ new cases reported Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022

RICHMOND, Va. -- In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the on-going COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on our community, WTVR.com will update this post with the day's local coronavirus headlines and statistics.

COVID-19 IN VIRGINIA (Scroll to bottom for U.S. stats)

Positive COVID-19 Cases Since Start of Pandemic: 1,202,727 (+15,840 from Wednesday's update)

People Hospitalized Since Start of Pandemic: 43,755 (+306 from Wednesday)

COVID-19-Linked Deaths Since Start of Pandemic: 15,642 (+11 from Wednesday)

TESTING

Total Tests: 16,200,183 (+33,442 from Wednesday)

All Health Districts Current 7-Day Positivity Rate Total: 31.4% (Up from 30.2% Wednesday)

VACCINATIONS

People Vaccinated with at least One Dose: 6,630,010 (+6,793 from Wednesday)

% of Population with at least One Dose: 77.7% (Up from 77.6% Wednesday)

% of 18+ Population with at least One Dose: 89.0% (Up from 88.9% Wednesday)

People Fully Vaccinated: 5,789,682 (+4,326 from Wednesday)

% of Population Fully Vaccinated: 67.8% (No change from Wednesday)

% of 18+ Population Fully Vaccinated: 78.2% (No change from Wednesday)

People Fully Vaccinated with Booster/Third Dose: 2,124,168 (+16,499 from Wednesday)

NOTE: This data is provided from the Virginia Department of Health daily at 10 a.m. Officials said their cutoff for data is 5 p.m. the previous day. So your local health department may have issued an alert about a case before it is added to the statewide tally released the following day. Get the latest charts and updated numbers from VDH here.

Virginians age 5+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).