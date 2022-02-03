COVID-19 in Virginia: 7,130+ new cases reported Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022

RICHMOND, Va. -- In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the on-going COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on our community, WTVR.com will update this post with the day's local coronavirus headlines and statistics.
COVID-19 IN VIRGINIA (Scroll to bottom for U.S. stats)
Positive COVID-19 Cases Since Start of Pandemic: 1,565,522 (+7,139 from Wednesday's update)
People Hospitalized Since Start of Pandemic: 47,236 (*-320 from Wednesday)
COVID-19-Linked Deaths Since Start of Pandemic: 16,548 (+136 from Wednesday)
TESTING
Total Tests: 17,762,822 (+46,931 from Wednesday)
All Health Districts Current 7-Day Positivity Rate Total: 21.3% (Down from 22.1% Wednesday)
IN-DEPTH: County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw biggest spike last week
VACCINATIONS — NOT YET UPDATED FOR THURSDAY
People Vaccinated with at least One Dose: 6,767,161 (+3,128 from Tuesday)
% of Population with at least One Dose: 78.8% (Up from 78.7% Tuesday)
% of 18+ Population with at least One Dose: 89.7% (No change from Tuesday)
People Fully Vaccinated: 6,012,528 (+3,144 from Tuesday)
% of Population Fully Vaccinated: 70.0% (No change from Tuesday)
% of 18+ Population Fully Vaccinated: 80.2% (No change from Tuesday)
People Fully Vaccinated with Booster/Third Dose: 2,605,932 (+6,584 from Tuesday)
NOTE: This data is provided from the Virginia Department of Health daily at 10 a.m. Officials said their cutoff for data is 5 p.m. the previous day. So your local health department may have issued an alert about a case before it is added to the statewide tally released the following day. Get the latest charts and updated numbers from VDH here.
*Officials with the Office of Epidemiology previously said ongoing Quality assurance (QA), which is conducted on all COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, is the reason for the decrease in the number of hospitalizations.
Virginians age 5+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).
LATEST COVID-19 U.S. AND WORLDWIDE STATS