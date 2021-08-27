COVID-19 in Virginia: 3,520 new cases reported Friday, Aug. 27

RICHMOND, Va. -- In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the on-going COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on our community, WTVR.com will update this post with the day's local coronavirus headlines and statistics.
COVID-19 IN VIRGINIA (Scroll to bottom for U.S. stats)
Positive COVID-19 Cases Since Start of Pandemic: 754,652 (+3,520 from Thursday)
People Hospitalized Since Start of Pandemic: 33,344 (+127 from Thursday)
COVID-19-Linked Deaths Since Start of Pandemic: 11,769 (+39 from Thursday)
Total Tests: 11,431,926 (+42,924 from Thursday)
All Health Districts Current 7-Day Positivity Rate Total: 10.1% (No change from 10.1% Thursday)
People Vaccinated with at least One Dose: 5,426,872 (+11,200 from Thursday)
% of Population with at least One Dose: 63.6% (Up 63.4% from Thursday)
People Fully Vaccinated: 4,799,765 (+8,816 from Thursday)
% of Population Fully Vaccinated: 56.2% (Up 56.1% from Thursday)
Click here for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia
NOTE: This data is provided from the Virginia Department of Health daily at 10 a.m. Officials said their cutoff for data is 5 p.m. the previous day. So your local health department may have issued an alert about a case before it is added to the statewide tally released the following day. Get the latest charts and updated numbers from VDH here.
VACCINATE VIRGINIA: Virginians age 12+ eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Register for the COVID-19 vaccine on the Vaccinate Virginia website or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343). You can also search for specific vaccines as well as which ones are available near you via the Vaccine Finder website.
COMPLETE COVERAGE: COVID-19 HEADLINES (App users, click here for a complete list.)
LATEST COVID-19 U.S. AND WORLDWIDE STATS