COVID-19 in Virginia: 3,490+ new cases reported Thursday, Aug. 26

RICHMOND, Va. -- In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the on-going COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on our community, WTVR.com will update this post with the day's local coronavirus headlines and statistics.
COVID-19 IN VIRGINIA (Scroll to bottom for U.S. stats)
Positive COVID-19 Cases Since Start of Pandemic: 751,133 (+3,492 from Wednesday)
People Hospitalized Since Start of Pandemic: 33,217 (+121 from Wednesday)
COVID-19-Linked Deaths Since Start of Pandemic: 11,730 (+15 from Wednesday)
Total Tests: 11,389,002 (+44,543 from Wednesday)
All Health Districts Current 7-Day Positivity Rate Total: 10.1% (Up from 10.0% Wednesday)
People Vaccinated with at least One Dose: 5,415,672 (+11,497 from Wednesday)
% of Population with at least One Dose: 63.4% (Up 63.3% from Wednesday)
People Fully Vaccinated: 4,790,949 (+9,790 from Wednesday)
% of Population Fully Vaccinated: 56.1% (Up 56.0% from Wednesday)
Click here for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia
NOTE: This data is provided from the Virginia Department of Health daily at 10 a.m. Officials said their cutoff for data is 5 p.m. the previous day. So your local health department may have issued an alert about a case before it is added to the statewide tally released the following day. Get the latest charts and updated numbers from VDH here.
VACCINATE VIRGINIA: Virginians age 12+ eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Register for the COVID-19 vaccine on the Vaccinate Virginia website or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343). You can also search for specific vaccines as well as which ones are available near you via the Vaccine Finder website.
