Zach Daniel and Walter the Weather Dog surprise dog day care workers: 'Thank you'

The Month of Giving continues and CBS 6 Chief Meteorologist Zach Daniel and Walter the Weather Dog recently surprised folks at a dog day care and grooming center in Henrico.
Posted at 9:09 AM, Dec 30, 2023
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The Month of Giving continues and CBS 6 Chief Meteorologist Zach Daniel and Walter the Weather Dog recently surprised folks at a dog day care and grooming center in Henrico.

"We are here at the Dog Stop on Broad Street and it is after Christmas, but we still have a few more gifts to give out, Daniel said.

Zach and Walter surprised workers at the location, which is owned by Army veteran Kelley McIntyre.

"I retired from the United States Army after almost 32 years," McIntyre said. "So I said, 'I had to do something to give back to the military.' And that's what I did, open the Dog Stop. So our mission was to give back to the military and then during COVID, we gave back to the firemen, service providers, police officers, first responders."

Zach handed out gift cards to an area restaurant so McIntyre and her staffers could enjoy a free lunch as part of the Month of Giving.

"Thank you so very much," McIntyre said. "We're very appreciative."

The CBS 6 Month of Giving made possible by Virginia Credit Union is underway. Watch for a new surprise every day in December on CBS 6 News at 6 a.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m. Have an idea about who we should surprise next, click here to email our team.

