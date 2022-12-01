Watch Now
VCU students surprised during finals week: 'I'm on an all-nighter right now'

CBS 6 Anchors Julie Bragg and Leland Pinder surprised from students on VCU's campus with gift cards to Starbucks to help them out during their finals week.
Posted at 4:41 PM, Dec 01, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- Finals week for college students can be one of the most stressful times of the semester, so CBS 6 anchors Julie Bragg and Leland Pinder recently dropped by Virginia Commonwealth University’s campus to spread some early holiday cheer.

Julie and Leland surprised students with Starbucks gift cards as part of our Month of Giving, which is made possible with help from our friends at Virginia Credit Union.

"Happy holidays with a little caffeine fix to help you out?" Leland asked one student.

"Definitely," one student replied. "I'm on an all-nighter right now."

"We do something called CBS 6 Gives where we surprise people in the community and all we ask is that they pay it forward and do something nice for someone else," Julie said. "So we wanted to come down here and bless everybody with some coffee for finals."

"Yeah, that sounds good," another student said.

"Maybe that'll help you to long nights coming up are long days with your studies and we want to help you out with," Leland said.

"Thank you," another student said. "I'm going to go study right now."

Watch for a new CBS 6 Month of Giving surprise every day in December on CBS 6 News at 6 a.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m.

