She puts her heart into teaching Midlothian students. CBS 6 surprised her in class

RICHMOND, Va. -- Dianna Yolango is a 3rd grade teacher at JB Watkins Elementary School in Midlothian with a very impressive resume. She is a teacher of the year winner and has spent 20 years raising money for the American Cancer Society. Now she does team recruitment for the charity.

So our own Tom Patton decided to head into her class to surprise her for her efforts as part of the CBS 6 Month of Giving.

