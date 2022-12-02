Watch Now
Watch as Richmond teachers react to kind classroom surprise

CBS 6's Joi Fultz surprises teachers at a Richmond middle school.
Posted at 12:05 PM, Dec 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-02 12:20:30-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- As part of the CBS 6 Month of Giving, Joi Fultz visited Boushall Middle School in Richmond to honor and thank teachers for their hard work and dedication to students.

Fultz surprised several teachers, identified by students and staff as difference-makers, with holiday gifts.

Watch for a new CBS 6 Month of Giving surprise every day in December on CBS 6 News at 6 a.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

