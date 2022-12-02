Watch as Richmond teachers react to kind classroom surprise

RICHMOND, Va. -- As part of the CBS 6 Month of Giving, Joi Fultz visited Boushall Middle School in Richmond to honor and thank teachers for their hard work and dedication to students.

Fultz surprised several teachers, identified by students and staff as difference-makers, with holiday gifts.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.