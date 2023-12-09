Surprising Operation Furry Christmas founder: 'I really do appreciate it'

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. -- Austin Gammon is gearing up for another Operation Furry Christmas, so WTVR CBS 6 award-winning anchor and reporter Greg McQuade wanted to help as part of the Month of Giving.

Greg previously profiled the 25-year-old founder of the holiday campaign, which collects toys, beds and donations for animals at four shelters in Central Virginia, for his Heroes Among Us features.

Austin, who lives with autism, said pets were his salvation when he was bullied as a child and teenager.

“Growing up I was bullied and picked on all throughout high school and my animals were what got me through," Austin said. "So I started Operation Furry Christmas to make sure that on Christmas those animals have something to wake up to and celebrate."

Heroes Among Us Animals helped him through his darkest days. Now, he's determined to help them. Greg McQuade

Austin said the initiative has been "very successful" in years past and has raised more than $1,000.

He said the donations are tailored to what the shelters need most.

"Whether it be food, blankets, pill pockets," Austin explained.

Greg surprised Austin with a donation to help with Operation Furry Christmas as part of the Month of Giving.

"It should help you with your goal, so you can buy a lot of toys and blankets and food and pill pockets for your animals," Greg said. "From all of us at CBS 6, we would love to give this to you and your effort to help homeless animals."

"Thank you, Mr. McQuade. I really do appreciate it," Austin replied.