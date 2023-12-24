Surprising last-minute shoppers flocking to Carytown small businesses: 'This is amazing'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Some last-minute shoppers visiting Richmond's Carytown were recently surprised by reporter Brendan King as part of the CBS 6 Month of Giving.

“Are you all checking out the small businesses – a lot of the locally-owned mom-and-pops?” Brendan asked.

Most shoppers said they “absolutely” come to the historic shopping district for its distinctive businesses.

One woman told Brendan she loves coming to Carytown for “unique items that are local to the area.”

After interviewing shoppers, Brendan revealed that he was not actually working on a news story.

“So I haven’t been entirely truthful about what we’re doing,” Brendan admitted. “CBS 6 has a Month of Giving and with the help of our friends at the Virginia Credit Union, we want to offer you a gift card so you can continue to shop local.”

Folks were very appreciative.

“Oh my gosh, thank you so much,” one shopper said. “This is amazing.”