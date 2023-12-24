Watch Now
Surprising last-minute shoppers flocking to Carytown small businesses: 'This is amazing'

“CBS 6 has a Month of Giving and with the help of our friends at the Virginia Credit Union, we want to offer you a gift card so you can continue to shop local.”
Posted at 9:20 AM, Dec 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-24 09:30:56-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Some last-minute shoppers visiting Richmond's Carytown were recently surprised by reporter Brendan King as part of the CBS 6 Month of Giving.

“Are you all checking out the small businesses – a lot of the locally-owned mom-and-pops?” Brendan asked.

Most shoppers said they “absolutely” come to the historic shopping district for its distinctive businesses.

One woman told Brendan she loves coming to Carytown for “unique items that are local to the area.”

After interviewing shoppers, Brendan revealed that he was not actually working on a news story.

“So I haven’t been entirely truthful about what we’re doing,” Brendan admitted. “CBS 6 has a Month of Giving and with the help of our friends at the Virginia Credit Union, we want to offer you a gift card so you can continue to shop local.”

Folks were very appreciative.

“Oh my gosh, thank you so much,” one shopper said. “This is amazing.”

The CBS 6 Month of Giving made possible by Virginia Credit Union is underway. Watch for a new surprise every day in December on CBS 6 News at 6 a.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m. Have an idea about who we should surprise next, click here to email our team.

