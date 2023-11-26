Small Business Saturday boosts Carytown shop in danger of closing

RICHMOND, Va. --Ten Thousand Villages at 3201 Cary Street, on the verge of closing weeks ago, had a positive turnout from the community on Saturday.

“I've had such wonderful volunteers helping us get the store ready, decorating our window putting inventory out because we were on the verge of closing,” said executive director and store manager Aisha Eqbal.

“We're doing a lot of last minute shopping. So we still are unpacking today on Saturday and getting product out on the floor.”

The nonprofit shop, which has been open for decades, is part of a retail collective who sources all of its products from underserved communities.

They feature products from more than 130 artisan groups in 38 countries.

The Saturday between Black Friday and Cyber Monday is traditionally referred to as Small Business Saturday, promoting celebration and support of local businesses.

While Ten Thousand Villages can not definitively say they won’t be closing, Saturday was a step in the right direction.

Ten Thousand Villages is also accepting donations to help them keep their doors open so they can serve the Richmond community.

