Surprising football star who started Chester group to helps kids

CHESTER, Va. -- Sean Robertson recently surprised one of Central Virginia's all-time great football players who returned to his hometown to give back.

Ken Oxendine, who played for the Atlanta Falcons, Virginia Tech and Thomas Dale High School, said he founded his Box Sports Group nonprofit in Chester in the late 1990s to encourage future generations to be the best that they can be.

"It was to really create character principles, integrity and just a healthy lifestyle using football as a platform," Oxendine explained. "We do some clinics and camps... to help the kids understand how to be, not only a better athlete, but also just be a better person as well."

Oxendine said working in the school system he attended and being a part of the community that he grew up in is a special feeling.

"My kids and my family, my cousins grew up in this area as well," he said.

Robertson presented Oxendine with a $250 gift card for "the foundation to continue to give the service that you do week after week, year after year here in Chester. "

"I know a lot of people will like what you will do with that gift card," Robertson said.

"That's awesome man. That's the biggest thing is trying to get our community, local industry, local businesses, local mom-and-pop shops to give back to the community," Oxendine said.

CBS 6 Month of Giving is made possible with help from our friends at Virginia Credit Union.