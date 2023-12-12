They are the future business leaders of America. CBS 6 made sure their work was noticed

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. -- In Brunswick County a group of high school students are already thinking about what their future looks like. The members of the Future Business Leaders of America spend their time focused on their academics and giving back to their community.
The group has organized a canned food community service project and several other fundraisers throughout the year including a toy drive happening right now.
So our Shelby Brown took a trip down to visit with the team and show them that their work for the community is appreciated as part of the CBS 6 Month of Giving.
The CBS 6 Month of Giving made possible by Virginia Credit Union is underway.
