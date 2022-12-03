Watch Now
Richmonders surprised with stocking stuffers to 'spread some holiday cheer'

Posted at 1:42 PM, Dec 03, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- CBS 6 anchor/reporter Jake Burns recently set off to surprise some lucky folks around Richmond with some valuable stocking stuffers.

"It's important to spread some holiday cheer this time of year," Jake said. "One of my favorite things about CBS 6 Gives is that I hope it inspires you to just do something simple for someone else. An act of kindness can go a long way, so let's go surprise some folks today."

Jake handed out gift cards around town as part of the Month of Giving, which is made possible with help from our friends at Virginia Credit Union.

"Appreciate it. Thank you," one man student said. "Have a great day. Happy holidays to you all, too."

Watch for a new CBS 6 Month of Giving surprise every day in December on CBS 6 News at 6 a.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m.

