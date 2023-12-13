They are preparing for the birth of their children. CBS 6 wanted to help out

RICHMOND, Va. -- The holidays can be tough for anyone, especially if you are preparing for the arrival of a baby. And one of the most expensive things that new parents can buy is a car seat.
And car seats aren't just a requirement but a necessity to protect infants and children. The Children Safety Network says that child safety seats can reduce fatalities for infants in crashes by 71%.
So CBS 6's Melissa Hipolit decided to surprise some women preparing for the arrival of their kids for today's CBS 6 Month of Giving.
The CBS 6 Month of Giving made possible by Virginia Credit Union is underway. Watch for a new surprise every day in December on CBS 6 News at 6 a.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m. Have an idea about who we should surprise next, click here to email our team.
💰More CBS 6 Month of Giving Surprises
They're the future business leaders of America. CBS 6 made sure they're noticed Honoring Emmanuel Hansen, a child whose fake mustache helps the homeless Surprising realtor who gives back to military and first responders Surprising Operation Furry Christmas founder: 'I really do appreciate it' She puts her heart into teaching Midlothian students. CBS 6 surprised her CBS 6 thanks woman who fundraises for Virginia Breast Cancer Foundation