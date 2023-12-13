They are preparing for the birth of their children. CBS 6 wanted to help out

RICHMOND, Va. -- The holidays can be tough for anyone, especially if you are preparing for the arrival of a baby. And one of the most expensive things that new parents can buy is a car seat.

And car seats aren't just a requirement but a necessity to protect infants and children. The Children Safety Network says that child safety seats can reduce fatalities for infants in crashes by 71%.

So CBS 6's Melissa Hipolit decided to surprise some women preparing for the arrival of their kids for today's CBS 6 Month of Giving.