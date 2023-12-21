Hopewell firefighters were there for them. CBS 6 helped thank them for a job well done

HOPEWELL, Va. -- Paying it forward to firefighters in the community. That's what the owners of Winndom Mattress in Hopwell told CBS 6's Kristen Luehrs they wanted to do this holiday season.
Back in March a devastating fire tore through Winndom Mattress and for the CBS 6 Month of Giving Kristen reached out to the owners to see what CBS 6 could do to help them recover. But their response surprised her as they wanted to give back to the first responders that helped them 9 months ago.
So Kristen partnered with them to pay it forward.
The CBS 6 Month of Giving made possible by Virginia Credit Union is underway.
