Surprising Petersburg mother who has 'given her all' to brighten Christmas for kids

Keyonya Toran: 'I think this is my calling actually. I love to help kids.'
Joi Month of Giving
Posted at 2:36 PM, Dec 31, 2023
PETERSBURG, Va. — A Petersburg mother who started a toy parade to help other single parents provide gifts for their children on Christmas was recently surprised as part of the CBS 6 Month of Giving.

"I think this is my calling actually. I love to help kids," Keyonya Toran told CBS 6 reporter Joi Fultz in November.

Local News

She started a toy parade in Virginia to help other single parents

Joi Fultz
3:50 PM, Nov 17, 2023

Toran started the toy parade in 2022 as a way to give back to the kids of single parents in her community.

"Me being a single mother, it’s other single mothers like me and waking up Christmas morning to nothing or struggling," she said. "It’s like mixed feelings, mixed emotions, so this is what I want to do."

Fultz, who attended the parade under the guise of doing another story about the event, surprised Toran with a gift card.

"I want to give you something for you. This is for you. This is for your kids," Fultz said. "This is for however you want to spend it and I just want to say thank you. You really have given your all to this event, to the kids and so I just wanted to say thank you so much."

Toran said this year's parade was an even bigger success than last year's.

