They spend their time helping others. CBS 6 showed them they're appreciated

RICHMOND, Va. -- Each year CBS 6 dedicates a month to giving back to those in the community who are making a difference. And we love it when viewers reach out to tell us about people doing special things in our community.

That's why when Julie Bragg saw someone reach out about Madeline McGeehan and Jake Casado she wanted to say thank you and recognize them for their giving spirit.

Madeline and Jake work with Virginia Mercer Cares Committee and have participated in events to clean the community, feed those in need, hand out warm blankets and care bags to the unhoused, helped back-to-school drives, and recently collected 425 pounds of food for Feed More.

So Julie Bragg decided to head over and show them that their efforts are appreciated for CBS 6 Month of Giving.