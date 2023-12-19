Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

CBS 6 Gives

Actions

They spend their time helping others. CBS 6 showed them they're appreciated

Each year CBS 6 dedicates a month to giving back to those in the community who are making a difference. And we love it when viewers reach out to tell us about people doing special things.
Posted at 7:05 AM, Dec 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-19 07:05:57-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Each year CBS 6 dedicates a month to giving back to those in the community who are making a difference. And we love it when viewers reach out to tell us about people doing special things in our community.

That's why when Julie Bragg saw someone reach out about Madeline McGeehan and Jake Casado she wanted to say thank you and recognize them for their giving spirit.

Madeline and Jake work with Virginia Mercer Cares Committee and have participated in events to clean the community, feed those in need, hand out warm blankets and care bags to the unhoused, helped back-to-school drives, and recently collected 425 pounds of food for Feed More.

So Julie Bragg decided to head over and show them that their efforts are appreciated for CBS 6 Month of Giving.

The CBS 6 Month of Giving made possible by Virginia Credit Union is underway. Watch for a new surprise every day in December on CBS 6 News at 6 a.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m. Have an idea about who we should surprise next, click here to email our team.

💰More CBS 6 Month of Giving Surprises
Their stories touched the hearts of Virginians. CBS 6 surprises them Creating opportunities for hundreds of Virginia Athletes. CBS 6 gives thanks They are adding new members to their families. CBS 6 wanted to get them started This teacher fundraises for the American Heart Association. CBS 6 helped her out He lost everything in a house fire. CBS 6 helped him get back on his feet They are preparing for the birth of their children. CBS 6 wanted to help out

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WEB_CBS 6 Community_480x360.png

See the great things happening in our community