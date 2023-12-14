He lost everything in a house fire. CBS 6 helped him get back on his feet

RICHMOND, Va. -- For many, the thought of losing everything in a house fire is nearly impossible to comprehend. But FEMA estimates show more than 353,000 houses catch fire each year.
And for Robert Tweedy the idea of losing a home to a fire isn't hypothetical. He lost his home earlier this year.
That's why CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett decided to surprise Robert with some help from Virginia Credit Union.
The CBS 6 Month of Giving made possible by Virginia Credit Union is underway.
