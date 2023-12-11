Honoring Emmanuel Hansen, a child whose fake mustache helps the homeless

RICHMOND, Va. -- Emmanuel Hansen is only eight years old, but he's old enough to use a mustache to help his community.

Mustaches for Kids Richmond (M4K) partners with 21 different charities around Central Virginia, with members raising money by growing mustaches. While not actual facial hair, Hansen's stick-on mustache is most effective.

Richmond Friends of the Homeless is one of those 21 charities that raised money through mustache growth.

Hansen, 8, has raised $40,000 — the most of any fundraiser in the country.

WTVR

Elizabeth Holmes, who previously shared Hansen's story, wanted to let him know how much she appreciated his efforts.

So she surprised him while visiting for a story update.

"This one is for Emmanuel. It's a little something for how much you've done in the community and all the money that you've raised. And then this is also for Richmond Friends of the Homeless," she said while handing over a gift card. "You can use that to help you with your nonprofit to help get people the food and the things that they need. And then that's a little gift for you for what you've done in the community."

