They are adding new furry members to their families. CBS 6 wanted to get them started

RICHMOND, Va. -- Each year the Richmond Animal League (RAL) asks for the community's help in keeping with their annual tradition of clearing out the shelters so that every one of their animals has a home for the holiday.

This year is the 15th year the RAL has held the promotion. From now until December 20 all adoption are just $10.

Richmond Animal League is also a part of CBS 6's Paws for Pets program where you can see adoptable pets each weekend on CBS 6.

That's why meteorologist Mike Goldberg decided to head down to RAL to surprise some adopters with a gift card for their new furry family members.