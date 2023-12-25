GeNienne goes back to school for a heartwarming Month of Giving surprise

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- CBS 6 News and Virginia Credit Union are paying it forward to deserving people in our community who go above and beyond to help others. When we asked CBS 6 viewers to email or call us with people they feel are deserving of recognition, we received the following email about Woody Winborn, Jr.:

Woody, is a Veteran and a Background Analyst at Richmond Department of Emergency Communications. Woody was recently promoted and was previously Emergency Communications Office and handled 911 calls. Named ECO of the month countless times over the last few years. His passion for humans and the Richmond community, has helped him to effectively handle emergency calls when in that position. Outside of work, Woody attends countless community outreach events, feeds the homeless out of his own budget, and his spare time is spent supporting youth and high school sports games.

He also takes pride in being the announcer for Hermitage High School, home football games. Woody is passionate about all youth and has a desire to connect and help others. Woody has never met a stranger, as he strikes a conversation of some sort with everyone he passes, his personality brings cheer and laughter to any space he walks into. Woody cannot go into a grocery store without intentionally making jokes to get laughter from other customers, or employees.

When leaving he always says, “Life is too serious we, all should laugh more.”

Woody does not expect to be rewarded for caring, but I think that we need to spotlight more people like him. His love for people is unmatched, I am certain that Woody will pay forward any gift received.

CBS 6 News Anchor GeNienne Samuels read the note and was immediately drawn to everything Woody stands for. Not only because he’s an Army Veteran, spends countless hours participating in community service activities, and plays a critical role in getting help and resources for those in need through the Richmond Department of Emergency Communications, but because he also volunteers at her alma mater, Hermitage High School.

To pull off the Month of Giving surprise reveal, GeNienne told Woody that she was doing a story about job opportunities in Richmond and wanted to interview him about various positions at the Richmond Department of Emergency Communications. A little “fib” that she hoped would lead him to talk about his family and role at Hermitage High School as an announcer.

Her plan worked!

Photojournalist Joe Valdez and GeNienne conveniently invited themselves to the basketball game that night after he shared that he’s a sports announcer for Hermitage High School, so they could get a video of him “in action.”

Little did Woody Jr know, GeNienne had been working with Woody III (A.K.A. “Lil Woody”) to ensure he along with his sister were involved in the interview when the surprise was revealed.

To start the surprise reveal, GeNienne asked, “What does it mean to you to be a part of the athletics department, knowing that your sons, Woody here, Wyatt, graduated, played athletics here, Coach is now here? How does it make you feel to be a part of this?”

Woody said, “I've always wanted to support my kids just like everybody else's. Every kid that you see out here, you saw me cheer them on the same way I cheer them on. So she might be a cheerleader, but every cheerleader is my daughter just like she is. I love to support all the kids.”

When GeNienne told Woody Jr the “real” reason for the interview and presented him with the gift card, he was humbly surprised and extremely grateful.

GeNienne sharded, “I have to let you in on a little secret. Your son, Woody, has been in on this with me. But we got a letter, an email from someone who wanted to nominate you for our CBS 6 Month of Giving because of all of the love and support that you give to the community, not just with your work, but outside of the community as well, feeding people and volunteering, using money out of your own pocket, all that you're doing for work here at Hermitage High School. And so on behalf of our friends at Virginia Credit Union and our family at CBS 6, we want to give you a couple of hundred dollars.”

Woody’s son and daughter join their Dad in laughter and surprise.

Woody says, “Thank you. I appreciate that. Thank you, baby girl. Thank you. I appreciate that. This is amazing. Thank you.”

It was a fun evening at Hermitage High School in Henrico County. Plus GeNienne had a chance to reminisce on her days as a Panther and watch the basketball and cheer teams in action.

While the story about job opportunities was not the real reason for the interview, Winborn shared tons of valuable information about working with the Richmond Department of Emergency Communications.

Positions at the Richmond Department of Emergency Communications are critical.

In life-or-death situations, and moments of panic, the community depends on 9-1-1 Emergency Communications Officers (ECOs) and other personnel to help us get the help they need.

If you’re looking for a new job or a career change, new job opportunities with the Richmond Department of Emergency Communications will be posted first quarter of 2024.

For more information on job opportunities at Richmond Department of Emergency Communications go to https://www.rva.gov/911/employment or email 911rva@rva.gov.

